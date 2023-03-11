SARASOTA — Sarasota Music Club will present its closing series concert on March 17, featuring the Luca Stine Trio with “A Morning of Beebop, Ballads and Blues.”

The concert will be from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Sarasota at 2050 Oak Street in Sarasota.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments