SARASOTA — Sarasota Music Club will present its closing series concert on March 17, featuring the Luca Stine Trio with “A Morning of Beebop, Ballads and Blues.”
The concert will be from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Sarasota at 2050 Oak Street in Sarasota.
Sarasota Music Club was founded in 1930 to promote music appreciation, study and performance. An offshoot of the Sarasota Woman’s Club, it brought the first professional musicians and orchestras to the growing community.
In recent years, the club has sponsored a series of free monthly concerts and partnered with Artist Series Concerts to create and manage the Suncoast Music Scholarship program.
Although the concert series will be ending, the Suncoast Music Scholarship program will live on, managed by Artist Series Concerts and funded in part by legacy funds from Sarasota Music Club.
Sarasota Music Club will also be donating some remaining funds to music scholarship programs managed by Sarasota Music Teachers Association, Manatee County Music Teachers Association, Gulf Coast Music Club, and Florida Federation of Music Clubs.
Luca Stine, who is performing March 17, was twice selected to receive a Suncoast Music Scholarship, among many others. He has used award moneys to participate in festivals such as the Jazz Band of America, Jazz at Lincoln Center Summer Jazz Academy with Wynton Marsalis, Berklee’s Global Jazz Institute at the Newport Jazz Festival, Brevard Jazz Institute, and Interlochen Arts Camp.
Stine, on trumpet, will be joined by Michael Ross on bass, and Phil Magallanes playing guitar.
There is one additional concert sponsored by Sarasota Music Club, on May 13, when the 2023 Suncoast Music Scholarship winners will perform at First Presbyterian Church of Sarasota.
This special program begins at 3 p.m.
Sarasota Music Club concerts are open to the public and offered free of charge. Donations are accepted to help support the club’s concert and scholarship programs. Socially distanced seating is available in the large, open sanctuary.
