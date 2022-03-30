SARASOTA — Sarasota Opera has announced its 2022-2023 Opera Season, which will include works both familiar and beloved, as well as two operas never before performed by the company.
The 2022 Fall Season will feature Cimarosa’s “The Secret Marriage,” along with a production of the Sarasota Youth Opera, Dean Burry’s “The Secret World of Og.”
Opening the 2023 Winter Opera Festival on Feb. 18 will be Puccini’s “Madama Butterfly,” followed by Mozart’s “Don Giovanni,” Verdi’s “Ernani,” and Massenet’s “Thérèse.”
“As we hopefully return closer to normal, we are thrilled to present a varied season with some of our favorite works, along with operas that we’ve never given before,” said General Director Richard Russell.
“During our 64th season, we look forward to introducing our audience to some important, lesser-known operas, including one that has never before been seen in a U.S. opera house,” said Artistic Director Victor DeRenzi.
Casting for the season will be announced at a later date. For more information on the 2022-2023 season, visit SarasotaOpera.org, call 941-328-1300, or visit the Box Office at 61 N. Pineapple Ave. in Sarasota.
2022 Fall Season
The Fall Season opens on Oct. 28 with Domenico Cimarosa’s “The Secret Marriage” (Il matrimonio segreto). A social-climbing father wants his eldest daughter to marry an aristocrat and is prepared to buy his way in.
When the would-be suitor arrives, his eye falls on the younger daughter instead. But she has secretly married her father’s clerk. Although not often performed, this delightful comic opera was such a hit at its premiere that the audience insisted on an encore, of the entire opera.
Five performances: Oct. 28 and 30 (matinee), Nov. 8, 10, and 12 (matinee). “The Secret Marriage” is a Sarasota Opera debut.
Sarasota Youth Opera
Sarasota Youth Opera will present Dean Burry’s “The Secret World of Og.”
A group of siblings venture into the dark, subterranean world of the Ogs to rescue their baby brother and cat.
This story has been a favorite with Canadian children since its publication in the 1960s by Canadian children’s author Pierre Berton. Two performances: Nov. 5 and 6. “The Secret World of Og” was last seen in 2016.
2023 Winter Opera Festival
February 18 opening — Giacomo Puccini’s “Madama Butterfly”
A young geisha known affectionately as Madama Butterfly is swept off her feet by an American Naval officer. Left with a promise that he would return one day, Butterfly waits faithfully for three years, but is met with heartbreak in one of opera’s most enduring tragedies.
Ten performances: Feb. 18, 21, 23, 26 (matinee), and March 1, 4 (matinee), 10, 15, 21 (matinee), and 24, 2023. “Madama Butterfly” was last seen in 2017.
February 25 opening — “Don Giovanni” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Mozart’s most famous opera is a comic and tragic masterpiece.
Set in 17th century Spain, this tale of obsession, betrayal, crime, and retribution centers around the infamous lover Don Juan, who leaves a path of broken hearts wherever he goes.
Eight performances: Feb. 25 and 28, March 2, 5 (matinee), 8, 12 (matinee), 18, and 25, 2023. “Don Giovanni” was last seen in Sarasota in 2011.
March 11 opening — “Ernani” by Giuseppe Verdi
The bandit Ernani has lost his land, wealth, and title, and faces competing suitors, including the king, as he pursues his true love, Elvira.
One of the greatest of Verdi’s early works encompasses love, honor, and tragedy with passionate choruses, emotional arias, and a stirring score.
Six performances: March 11, 14, 16, 18 (matinee), 22, and 26 (matinee), 2023. “Ernani” was last seen in 1997.
March 17 opening —“Thérèse” by Jules Massenet
A love triangle during the French Revolution is the setting for this rarely heard work. Thérèse is torn between love for her former lover and her affection and duty toward her husband.
Moments of lyrical beauty are punctuated by the drama of the “Reign of Terror” in this opera, which will be receiving its U.S. professional premiere. Five performances: March 17, 19 (matinee), 21, 23, and 25 (matinee), 2023. A Sarasota Opera debut.
Ticket Information
Subscriptions for the 2022-2023 Season will be available for renewal March 28, online at SarasotaOpera.org, by phone at 941-328-1300, and at the Sarasota Opera Box Office.
Subscription purchases completed by May 27 will receive a special early subscriber discount of 15%. Single tickets for the 2022-2023 Season will go on sale online Aug. 1 and at the Sarasota Opera Box Office on Sept. 1.
For more information on the 2022-2023 Season, visit SarasotaOpera.org, call 941-328-1300, or visit the Box Office at 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota, FL 34236.
About Sarasota Opera
Sarasota Opera recently completed its 63rd Season of bringing world-class opera to Florida’s Gulf Coast. The company was launched in 1960 in the historic 320-seat Asolo Theater on the grounds of Sarasota’s Ringling Museum of Art.
In 1984, the company moved into the former A.B. Edwards Theater —now the Sarasota Opera House. Since then, the company has gained an international reputation as one of the leading regional opera companies in the U.S. through initiatives such as the Masterworks Revival Series and the Verdi Cycle.
The company’s Sarasota Youth Opera is the most comprehensive Youth Program in the U.S. The Sarasota Opera House, which underwent a $20 million renovation and rehabilitation in 2007, has been called “one of America’s finest venues for opera” by Musical America.
Since 1983, the company has been under the artistic leadership of Victor DeRenzi and administrative leadership of General Director Richard Russell since 2012.
Sarasota Opera is sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture and the National Endowment for the Arts. Programs are paid for in part by Sarasota County Tourist Development Tax revenues.
