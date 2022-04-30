SARASOTA — Sarasota Opera will host the finals for Schmidt Vocal Arts (SVA) national Schmidt Vocal Competition at Sarasota Opera House, June 3-5.
The top three winners from each of 13 regional competitions will compete for the first national prize in the competition’s 25-year history.
Seven Floridians have qualified after competing in four different regional locations. Distinguished judges for this competition are bass-baritone Eric Owens, Sarasota Opera general director Richard Russell, and soprano Tamara Wilson.
There also will be an alumni concert on June 4 that will feature SVA alumni Virginia Mims (from West Palm Beach) and Aaron Crouch with pianist Brent Funderburk.
Tickets are available to various events of the Schmidt Vocal Competition on June 4 for $15 (students: $10) and on June 5 for $25 (students: $10) at SarasotaOpera.org or 941-328-1300.
Sarasota Opera is a participant in #SafeArtsSarasota and will be following appropriate health and safety guidelines. At this time, the wearing of a N95, KN95, or KF94 mask is recommended when attending events at the Sarasota Opera House.
Health and Safety guidelines will be adjusted should conditions change. Visit SarasotaOpera.org for more information.
“Introducing young people to the art of singing opera has been an important part of Sarasota Opera’s mission for almost 40 years,” Sarasota Opera General Director Richard Russell said. “William E. Schmidt was a generous supporter of Sarasota Youth Opera, which is why we are especially delighted to partner with Schmidt Vocal Arts on this inaugural event.”
“After two years of online competitions, it is a breath of fresh air to hear these young singers live once again,” said Linda McAlister, SVA’s executive director. “We have had a great turnout at our live and online regional competitions, and it will be exciting to see and hear these teenagers perform on the stage of the William E. Schmidt Opera Theatre — just as Bill would have liked it.”
Funded by the William E. Schmidt Foundation, the Schmidt Vocal Competition is an annual event for U.S. high school students that sees 400+ singers compete each year — this season for more than $625,000 in cash awards and scholarships — just at the critical point in their early careers when they begin to look toward training on a professional level.
The final, live regional competitions in the 2021-22 season were held in Tacoma, Chicago, and Boston. These and the other regional locations are selected with the goal of providing a central location for as many corners of the country as possible.
Past competitors have been known to travel up to eight hours by car or take a short flight to get to the regional competitions, but SVA’s introduction of a virtual cohort, as well as the fact that the entire competition moved online last season because of the pandemic, have opened up possibilities for singers from more rural areas, including some of the first singers from Alaska and Montana.
