Sarasota Opera House

Sarasota Opera House was the former Edwards Theatre, circa 1926. It now is one of the finest opera venues in the United States.

 Gondolier FILE PHOTO

SARASOTA — The Sarasota Opera Food & Wine Festival 2022 will be at the opera house Sept, 17.

Formerly known as Taste of Downtown, the Sarasota Opera Food & Wine Festival returns after a pandemic hiatus with a roster of participating restaurants from Sarasota to St. Armands to Bradenton.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments