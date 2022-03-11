SARASOTA - Two recently discovered bodies in Sarasota are being investigated as homicides, said Sarasota Police on Friday.
The first death investigation began on Feb.25, with the discovery the body of a 48-year-old woman near the Centennial Park boat ramp on North Tamiami Trail; the body was discovered around 5 p.m. that day.
The second death investigation began Thursday, when a second adult woman, age 59, was found dead near near the shore of Whitaker Bayou on North Tamiami Trail.
In a news release on Friday, the Sarasota Police Department stated both women were Sarasota residents and both of their deaths were considered "suspicious" and are considered homicide investigations.
"It’s unknown if the two women knew one another or if the suspect or suspects knows the victims," the news release stated. "Additional details regarding the circumstances surrounding these deaths are under investigation."
The identities of the women are being withheld, as per Marsy’s Law. SPD added as information became available, they would release it to the public. It said certain details cannot be released at this time to "safeguard the investigation."
Interim Chief Rex Troche plans to hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. today at SPD Headquarters, located at 2099 Adams Lane, regarding the investigations.
The news release noted increased patrols by officers were in effect through the city, including along North Tamiami Trail. Residents and visitors are asked to remain vigilant and be aware of their surroundings.
"As always, if you see something suspicious, say something and contact law enforcement immediately," read the release.
Members of the public with information on these cases are asked to contact the SPD's Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070.
Additionally, CrimeStoppers of Sarasota can be reached at 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com, both of which allow the caller to remain anonymous.
