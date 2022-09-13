Crowds at Buckingham Palace

Sarasota resident Michelle Morgan joined the crowds in front of Buckingham Palace just 15 minutes after the news of Queen Elizabeth II's death.

SARASOTA — When going on a family vacation to London last week, Sarasota resident Michelle Morgan didn't expect to witness a historical moment.

"This moment that was really powerful and interesting," Morgan said about the experience, which also felt heavy.

Buckingham Palace

Sarasota resident Michelle Morgan witnessed crowds of people and cars at Buckingham Palace the day Queen Elizabeth II died.
Business signs

Sarasota resident Michelle Morgan said London businesses put signs out as soon as the news came out about Queen Elizabeth II dying.


Gates of Buckingham Palace

Sarasota resident Michelle Morgan said flowers and notes were already placed at Buckingham Palace just after the news came out about Queen Elizabeth II's death.
