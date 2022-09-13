featured topical Sarasota resident witnessed London when Queen Elizabeth died By Morgan Simpson Staff Writer Sep 13, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sarasota resident Michelle Morgan joined the crowds in front of Buckingham Palace just 15 minutes after the news of Queen Elizabeth II's death. PHOTO PROVIDED SARASOTA — When going on a family vacation to London last week, Sarasota resident Michelle Morgan didn't expect to witness a historical moment."This moment that was really powerful and interesting," Morgan said about the experience, which also felt heavy.Morgan was in a store in the Covent Garden area of the city when she received a text from her mother, who was in another location in London.Queen Elizabeth II had died."We watched as they all found out," she said about the locals in the same store. Sarasota resident Michelle Morgan witnessed crowds of people and cars at Buckingham Palace the day Queen Elizabeth II died. PHOTO PROVIDED After the locals did a toast for the queen, Morgan asked them where a tourist should go in the situation, and they told her Buckingham Palace.Within the first 15 minutes of the news, she was there. "On the walk there, you start to see masses of crowds starting to join you," Morgan said. Sarasota resident Michelle Morgan said London businesses put signs out as soon as the news came out about Queen Elizabeth II dying. PHOTO PROVIDED Along the way, she watched British people finding out about the news and everybody walking in the same direction. Despite the very recent news that day, Morgan said media outlets were already set up at the palace. However, there were no police present yet and there was no organization of the crowds."People were laying flowers down already and notes," she said.Even though the crowds were not expecting anything, they still gathered in the area to spend time together in that historical moment, Morgan said.She noted people driving by rolling down car windows playing "God Save the Queen," the national anthem."The whole city just started to change from that point forward," she said.Businesses were prepared with signs out to honor the queen and there were pictures of her in public areas like train stations. Sarasota resident Michelle Morgan said flowers and notes were already placed at Buckingham Palace just after the news came out about Queen Elizabeth II's death. PHOTO PROVIDED As a tourist, Morgan said she wanted to take everything in and observe the events all around her."You felt a connection to humanity in a way," she said despite not being from the country.She mentioned feeling the sadness in people around her, but also the importance of the day."It is a historical moment and a moment of change," Morgan said. Tags Michelle Morgan Queen Elizabeth Ii Buckingham Palace London Sarasota, Florida 