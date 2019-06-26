By VICTORIA VILLANUEVA-MARQUEZ

SARASOTA – The Sarasota County School Board unanimously approved a resolution to establish a student crime watch program.

State law requires school districts to implement the program to improve school safety and promote responsibility among students.

Sarasota County Schools will continue to encourage the use of the FortifyFL mobile app, which was created in the wake of the Parkland shooting and allows students and community members to anonymously report threats or suspicious activity.

All tips and messages sent through the app will be shared with district employees and local law enforcement.

