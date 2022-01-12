SARASOTA — The Sarasota Seafood & Music Festival returns to JD Hamel Park in Downtown Sarasota at Gulfstream Avenue and Main Street, for its sixth year on Friday, Jan. 14 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 15 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

General admission is free.

Each year, the festival offers a diverse menu of foods cooked fresh on site. Seafood items are prepared using only the freshest local and sustainable ocean resources from the Florida Gulf Coast.

Meat and vegetarian offerings also are on the menu, along with a variety of side dishes and, of course, tantalizing desserts. Alcoholic, non-alcoholic and fruit drinks are available along with a selection of sodas and bottled water.

While savoring your meal, relax to some of Florida’s top musical groups from genres such as R&B, blues, jazz, rock and Caribbean sounds.

Performers this year will be, starting on Friday afternoon: Kara Nally Band (blues, funk), Billy Rice Band (country rock), and Kettle of Fish (rock, blues). Saturday, enjoy the live energy of the Whole Band featuring Callie Chappell (Americana, rock, variety), Twinkle & Rock Soul Radio (soul, rock), Selwyn Birchwood (electric swamp funkin’ blues), Thunder Beach (classic dance rock), and Damon Fowler (blues).

Finish the weekend on Sunday to powerful performances by Dean Johanesen (swing, gypsy jazz), JP Soars (Americana, rock, variety), and Ronnie Dee & The Superstars (funk, soul).

Check back on the website as the event nears to confirm dates and times as band performances may occasionally change.

In the breaks between performances, explore shopping in a marketplace of fine arts, crafts, and select fine products and food items.

For more information, visit: paragonartevents.com.

