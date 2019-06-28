The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested 14 people during a three-day operation targeting retail theft in Sarasota County. To date, retail theft operations have resulted in over 215 arrests.
During the operation, deputies focused on retail corridors in Sarasota and Venice. The public-private partnership between the sheriff’s office and local retailers began in 2013 with the goal of working together to curb retail theft.
While conducting the operation, deputies arrested Sarasota resident Matthew Simpson for possession of crack cocaine, heroin, and drug paraphernalia. At the time of his arrest, Simpson was out of jail on bond for a home invasion robbery earlier this month where he forced his way through the front door of a victim’s home, demanded money, and threatened the victim with a baseball bat. Now facing new charges, Simpson remains in custody today at the Sarasota County Jail without bond.
“It is concerning to me that despite the amount of proactive enforcement we conduct, criminals still think they can prey on local retailers,” said Sheriff Tom Knight. “Our deputies commonly saturate heavily populated commercial areas thanks to our established partnerships with the retail community, but it doesn’t seem to matter.
“It is sad but true that many of these crimes are fueled by other issues like addiction,” Knight said.
In total, those 14 persons arrested have 59 prior charges and 26 prior convictions. In addition to those arrested, three people, including two juveniles, were issued criminal citations. One juvenile was charged with misdemeanor theft. Those arrested include:
• Yevgeniy Adzhiderskiy, 34, of 1000 block of Joyce Court, Venice, is charged with one count of petit theft.
• Luis Alarcon-Leal, 22, of 2900 block of Ashland Lane South, Kissimmee, is charged with one count of petit theft.
• Jessica Allen, 44, of 4000 block of Beneva Road, Unit 405, Sarasota, is charged with one count of petit theft.
• Lacie Alligood, 25, of 100 block of Sunnyside Drive, Venice, is charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance.
• Kara Gehrke, 35, of 4000 block of Beneva Road, Unit 405, Sarasota, is charged with one count of petit theft.
• Jaymes Jordan, 28, of 1400 block of Colonia Lane East, Nokomis, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation.
• Esteban Leal, 22, of 2900 block of Ashland Lane South, Kissimmee, is charged with one count of petit theft.
• Elizabeth Simpson, 29, of 900 block of Cronley Place, Apt D, Sarasota, is charged with four counts of drug possession.
• Matthew Simpson, 24, of 900 block of Cronley Place, Apt D, Sarasota, is charged with two counts of drug possession and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Andrew St. Louis, 19, of 1100 block of Palm View Road, Sarasota, is charged with false ID given to a law enforcement officer and petit theft.
• John Tucker, 39, of 300 block of Montgomery Avenue, Sarasota, is charged with violation of probation.
• Charles Wemette, 53, of 1700 block of 49th Avenue East, Bradenton, is charged with petit theft.
• Joshua Wirick, 38, of 300 block of Ortiz Boulevard, North Port, is charged with driving while license suspended and violation of probation.
