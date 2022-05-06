SARASOTA - Sarasota Police Department are looking at two shootings Thursday night to see if they were related.
An arrest was made in the first shooting - it took place about 5 p.m. in the 1800 block of 23rd Street in Sarasota.
An 18-year-old reportedly was in an argument with two people in a car.
Ladelvin Grimsley, 24, of Sarasota, allegedly shot the 18-year-old.
"Witnesses said another person got out of the car with a gun and began firing," Sarasota Police stated in a news release. "Grimsley was also shot but unknown by who at this time."
Grimsley faces charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the news release.
Both Grimsley and the victim were transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds, deemed "non-life-threatening," the news release stated.
A second shooting took place about 6:30 p.m. Thursday near University Parkway and North Tamiami Trail/U.S. 41.
"Sarasota Police believe two cars with multiple people began shooting at one another," it stated. "One vehicle driving in the area that is not connected to the shooting was hit by bullets. No injuries have been reported."
The investigation is underway with both shootings.
"Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com," it stated.
