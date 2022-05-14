SARASOTA — Enjoy a weekend of pure relaxation, great food and live music at the eighth annual Sarasota Shrimp & Music Festival from 4 to 10 p.m. on May 20 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. May 21, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 22 from at JD Hamel Park, 199 Bayfront Drive.
Admission is free
This Seafood & Music Festival is created like an outstanding meal, blending the finest ingredients. Choose entrees (seafood, meat and vegetarian) cooked fresh onsite. Select from a diversity of side dishes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks and, of course, scrumptious desserts.
Then sit back and be caressed by the captivating sounds of live musical performances on stage by some of Florida’s and the region’s top musical talents.
The musical line-up includes:
May 20
4:30 p.m.-6 p.m. Kara Nally Band
6:30 to 8 p.m. Kettle of Fish
8:30 to 10 p.m. Twinkle Rock Soul Radio
May 21
12:30 to 2 p.m. The Whole Band
2:30 to 4 p.m. 22N
4:30 to 6 p.m. Dirty Byrd
6:30 to 8 p.m. Stormbringer
8:30 to 10 p.m. Billy the Kid and the Regulators
May 22
12:30 to 2 p.m. TBA
2:30 to 4 p.m. Frank Bang
4:30 to 6 p.m. Damon Fowler
The final ‘seasoning’ is a marketplace of arts and crafts (e.g., painting, mixed-media, glass), gourmet food items and specialty products to enjoy during the breaks between band performances.
The event is hosted by the Downtown Sarasota Enrichment Association.
