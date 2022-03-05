SARASOTA — Large-scale contemporary abstract pieces by Craig Palmer will be featured at MARA Art Studio and Gallery in Sarasota throughout April.

Mara Torres González

Mara Torres Gonzalez opened MARA Art Studio and Gallery in 2020 and it is located at 1421 5th Street, Suite A, in Sarasota.

The exhibit, called “About Face,” will be open to view starting April 1 until April 29.

Palmer is a classically trained artist who spent more than 30 years in traditional oil portraits. After decades, he began to explore abstract painting.

He created his first abstract painting at age 60.

“As I evolved as an artist, I began to see the world through a new and exciting lens,” Palmer said. “I discovered I could apply the traditional techniques that I was trained in, which at times felt constrictive, and learn to enjoy the playfulness of creating large format abstract concepts. Instead of rendering the life out of my subjects, I attempt to capture the spirit and soul of whatever I paint.”

He added that the work in the exhibit is “a culmination of my journey from portrait painter to an abstract artist.”

Blue Monk

One of artist Craig Palmer’s pieces, “Blue Monk,” will be part of a new exhibit of his work at the MARA Art Studio and Gallery in Sarasota.


Across the Bay by Craig Palmer

One of Craig Palmer’s pieces, “Across the Bay,” which will be displayed in an exhibit at MARA Art Studio and Gallery in Sarasota during April.

There will be an opening reception for his exhibit on April 1 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and is sponsored by HALO Arts Project.

For more information on the upcoming exhibit, call 941-914-8110 or visit MaraStudioGallery.com

Gonzalez said she was delighted to show Palmer’s work in the gallery.

“Craig creates paintings that reflect his love for the environment by utilizing the colors, shapes and textures found in nature,” Gonzalez said. “We can’t wait to share his more recent works with the public.”

