SARASOTA — Large-scale contemporary abstract pieces by Craig Palmer will be featured at MARA Art Studio and Gallery in Sarasota throughout April.
The exhibit, called “About Face,” will be open to view starting April 1 until April 29.
Palmer is a classically trained artist who spent more than 30 years in traditional oil portraits. After decades, he began to explore abstract painting.
He created his first abstract painting at age 60.
“As I evolved as an artist, I began to see the world through a new and exciting lens,” Palmer said. “I discovered I could apply the traditional techniques that I was trained in, which at times felt constrictive, and learn to enjoy the playfulness of creating large format abstract concepts. Instead of rendering the life out of my subjects, I attempt to capture the spirit and soul of whatever I paint.”
He added that the work in the exhibit is “a culmination of my journey from portrait painter to an abstract artist.”
There will be an opening reception for his exhibit on April 1 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and is sponsored by HALO Arts Project.
The MARA Art Studio and Gallery is located at 1421 5th Street, Suite A, in Sarasota.
Mara Torres Gonzalez opened the gallery in 2020 and offers workshops, classes, special events and celebrations.
Gonzalez said she was delighted to show Palmer’s work in the gallery.
“Craig creates paintings that reflect his love for the environment by utilizing the colors, shapes and textures found in nature,” Gonzalez said. “We can’t wait to share his more recent works with the public.”
