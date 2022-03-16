Lily Scheip

Lily Scheip

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY SCSO

SARASOTA — Detectives charged a Sarasota woman with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a 14-week-old baby, according to reports released Wednesday.

Deputies and paramedics were sent to the 2300 block of Spring Oaks Circle in Sarasota on Nov. 8, 2021.

A 911 caller told dispatchers a neighbor came to their door carrying the baby who was "unresponsive and not breathing," reports show.

That woman was later identified as 31-year-old Lily Scheip of Sarasota.

CPR was performed until emergency personnel arrived and rushed the infant to the hospital. Although no obvious injuries were initially observed, the baby was transferred to Tampa General Hospital where doctors discovered head trauma.

Doctors examining the boy found no sign of brain activity, according to court documents. The child was taken off life support.


The infant died Nov. 11 as a result of his injuries, SCSO reported.

Scheip told detectives she was the only person caring for the infant at the time he was found unresponsive.

The investigation showed the child previously suffered two broken legs in September from an apparent accidental fall.

Medical examiners determined there was one partially healed skull fracture and at least two recent impact injuries to the back of the infant’s head while he was in the exclusive care of Scheip.

There were injuries to the front and back of the child's head.

The death was determined to be a homicide, leading to Scheip's arrest. She remains in the Sarasota  County Jail without bond.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Load comments