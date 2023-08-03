SARASOTA — The Sarasota Young Professionals Group, a program of the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce, will host its annual Young Professionals Summit on Aug. 18 at the Carlisle Inn in Sarasota.

The YP Summit serves as a platform to unite local young professionals, providing them with an opportunity to gain insights from community leaders and network with their peers.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments