SARASOTA — Florida native Cameron Maxwell has been hired as the new Youth Opera Coordinator of the Sarasota Opera.
Maxwell will be the administrator for Sarasota Youth Opera programs and performances and will also be the liaison to the parents and community. Sarasota Youth Opera is currently in its winter semester and is now working towards the Youth Opera Summer Camp to be held this June.
Born and raised in Orlando, Maxwell has a wide variety of experience with music and theatre both as a performer and stage director. She received her BA in Theater Arts from Flagler College with three minors; Arts Administration, Music, and Education.
After college, she worked in the development and marketing department of St. Johns Cultural Council, an arts agency aiding arts and cultural organizations. She was active in creating grant proposals, newsletters and managing their performance venue.
Maxwell previously discovered her passion for working with children in the arts when she co-founded a summer camp with neighborhood kids.
“Being involved in the whole process of developing arts opportunities for children felt natural and like something I could do successfully and joyfully for the rest of my life,” she said. “The programs and productions at Sarasota Youth Opera provide wonderful opportunities for the children to immerse themselves in the arts, and I am excited to be a part of it.”
Maestro Jesse Martins and Director of Education Martha Collins said they are “happy to welcome to our team someone who is as devoted and passionate about children and the arts as we are.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.