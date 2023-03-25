Save the date for annual Patriotic Pops Event set for CoolToday Park STAFF REPORT Mar 25, 2023 44 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Troy Quinn is in his fourth season as director of the Venice Symphony. PHOTO PROVIDED Don’t miss the fourth annual “Patriotic Pops and Fireworks” concert at the home of Atlanta Braves Spring Training, CoolToday Park. FILE PHOTO Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WELLEN PARK — The Venice Symphony presents its fourth annual Patriotic Pops and Fireworks Concert, Saturday, May 27 at 7:30 p.m. at CoolToday Park.Gates will open at 5:30 p.m.Tickets will go on sale soon at the CoolToday Box Office, 18800 South West Villages Parkway, Venice and at Ticketmaster.com.Reservations for groups of eight or more are available now by calling the Symphony at 941-207-8822 or by sending an email to: aposner-solares@thevenicesymphony.org Group reservations also can be made by stopping at the Symphony office from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Group seating will begin March 28.Music Director Troy Quinn will lead the orchestra in a concert of beloved American music, including “The Star Spangled Banner,” “God Bless the USA” and the “Armed Forces Medley.”Other highlights include music from Henry Mancini, Elmer Bernstein and John Williams. There also will be “A George M. Cohan Overture.”Vocalists Liberty Voices will accompany the orchestra. A fireworks show, one of the area’s largest, will follow the concert. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now One killed, one critically injured in Venice crash Protestors again question SMH's COVID response Plan board votes against North Venice shopping center VIDEO, PHOTOS: Fire destroys Bay Indies clubhouse SMH critics air grievances in Venice Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists Latest e-Edition Venice Gondolier Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.