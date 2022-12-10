VENICE — Every Christmas season, at least one story tugs at your heart and makes you feel that the spirit of the holiday is alive and well.
After witnessing all the destruction delivered by Hurricane Ian, a story about a 100-year-old Nativity scene saved from being tossed in a dumpster may rekindle that spirit.
Seventeen years ago, Ina Lennon, 91, of Venice tried many times to donate a Nativity set that was passed down to her from her father. The Nativity display contained a complete Nativity scene plus a beautiful angel. Sadly, it was in need of repair.
“It was covered in mold because there had been a flood in our basement in Illinois, so the humidity turned the statues black,” Lennon said.
For many years, the Nativity display was featured in the front window of the National Bank of Joliet, Illinois. When Lennon was 18, her father got her a job as a bookkeeper at the bank.
Her father, Frederick Vincent Shelly, was in charge of maintenance at the bank and stored away all Christmas items each year.
“I don’t know exactly why one year they decided to throw away the Nativity scene and replace it with a Christmas tree, but my father just couldn’t see it being destroyed,” Lennon said.
He brought it home to their house in Illinois, and it stayed in their attic until he passed away. After her children were grown, Lennon moved to Venice, bringing the Nativity set with her.
But realizing she had little space for it because it took up three large tubs, she then tried first donating it to the Englewood Art Center. But they didn’t want it.
She approached several art dealers in Sarasota and even a restoration center but with no luck. This was unusual because each of the pieces are numbered and have a stamp on the base.
They were made in Germany but even with research, Lennon could not find any other set like it to prove its value. The set was in the bank for at least 40 years and stored in her garage for many more.
In 2005, she brought the three tubs of figures to the Venice Art Center. At first, they didn’t want it and told her to leave it with them, but they couldn’t promise her anything.
Volunteering that day was Tonya Sauppe, a Venice artist who stumbled on the three tubs and their contents blackened by mold and years of neglect.
Sauppe said she liked lost causes and was going to see what she could do with all those long-neglected Nativity pieces.
The art center was free of that burden but Sauppe was so immersed with volunteering at the center, that the Nativity was neglected yet again for several more years.
This year, Sauppe had a garage sale at her home where she uncovered the Nativity set.
Thinking that a Nativity display would be the perfect item to brighten up the holidays with everything that has happened, Sauppe decided to clean it up.
She had no idea who donated it but knew she had had it in her garage for a long time. When she opened the box, to her surprise, she found a note on pink stationery dated 2005.
“Someday when you get these cleaned up, invite me over to see the end product,” signed, Ina Lennon, with a phone number.
Sauppe called, wondering if the number was still good and if the lady were still alive.
She was, indeed.
Lennon’s daughter, Cheryl Dunn, answered the phone and said her mother was well and would love to find out what happened to the long-lost Nativity.
Sauppe still had some work to do on the set but they made a date for her to visit and see if the Nativity display looked anything like it did more than 73 years ago.
When Ina Lennon and her daughter entered Sauppe’s house, they were amazed. Sauppe loves Christmas and said that her homeowner association was having a Christmas house tour and the Nativity set would be prominently displayed for the tour.
Sauppe has about 12 Christmas trees on display with the Nativity set as the centerpiece on the piano.
Mother and daughter could not believe the condition of the Nativity set. Each piece had been hand washed to remove the mold, then repaired with plaster of Paris.
She then hand-painted each piece and decorated certain ones with jeweled stones. Gold glaze had been applied to make them sparkle.
The centerpiece angel was hung in the air and the wings had a banner that said, “Gloria Excelsis Deo.”
Sauppe said she typed the saying and paper mâchéd it to the banner, then painted over it so that it appeared aged.
She told them how she painstakingly painted each of the faces of the figures. As she was painting them, each figure came alive to her and she knew she had to finish the display repair in time to show Lennon and her daughter before Christmas.
The camel’s head had come off and she had to figure out a way to get it back on. That took many patient attempts. Straw had to be removed from several pieces that had been used in the original manger and stubbornly stuck to the pieces.
When Lennon saw the Nativity, she said that it took more than 70 years, but that her father knew some day this Nativity set would be back on display for everyone to enjoy.
Later, Lennon and her daughter sat down with Sauppe and shared stories of the holidays at the bank where she and her father worked.
“The Friday after Thanksgiving was the day we put together the Nativity display,” Lennon said.
After it was set up in the window, all of the employees sat down, had drinks and food and just had a good time
When Lennon was asked why she tried so many times to save the Nativity display after so many people turned her down, she said:
“For the hell of it. I just wouldn’t let it go,” the 91-year old said.
Both Lennon and her daughter live in Venice and still have a number of antique items that her father collected and have to be refinished, but nothing as beautiful as the Nativity.
