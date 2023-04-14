VENICE — When the land where the Sawgrass community was developed was annexed in the late 1990s, a little detail in the process was overlooked — rezoning it.

Rezoning is supposed to occur within a year of annexation but more than 20 years later, the 316-acre, 500-plus home community still has a zoning designation of Sarasota County residential, single-family 2 with a planned-unit development overlay.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments