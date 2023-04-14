VENICE — When the land where the Sawgrass community was developed was annexed in the late 1990s, a little detail in the process was overlooked — rezoning it.
Rezoning is supposed to occur within a year of annexation but more than 20 years later, the 316-acre, 500-plus home community still has a zoning designation of Sarasota County residential, single-family 2 with a planned-unit development overlay.
That means it's out of compliance with the city's current comprehensive plan. And it was out of compliance with prior ones, too.
But the omission is finally being addressed, starting with Planning Commission consideration Tuesday of a staff-initiated rezoning application for a city PUD designation.
Creating a PUD is typically a pre-development process that involves the approval of a binding master plan as a blueprint. A binding master plan is proposed to be adopted for Sawgrass but this one "will memorialize setbacks, open space and other standards that currently exist in the community," the staff report says.
"It is important to note that no changes are being proposed as a result of this rezoning …," it says. "This is merely the correction of a long-standing issue regarding County zoning designations on property within the City limits of Venice."
Fortunately, staff says Sawgrass as developed meets the city's standards for a PUD, with a number of them inapplicable because it's already developed.
And the rezoning will actually enhance protection of its open space, according to the report, locking in the 60% of its acreage dedicated to it for at least 99 years. City code requires 50% in a PUD.
The Planning Commission will be voting on whether to recommend City Council approval of the rezoning.
The Planning Commission meets at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, in Council Chambers at City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave. The agenda is at VeniceGov.com at the "Meetings" button.
