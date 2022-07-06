If you do your holiday shopping in July, you will have far more time to bake holiday treats and decorate for the holidays.
That’s the premise behind today’s event at the Venice Community Center, 426 South Nokomis Ave., on the city’s Cultural Campus.
From 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. make your way up and down and across all the aisles so you don’t miss anything. Yes, there will be Christmas decorations but there also will be hand-crafted cutting boards, all sorts of handmade jewelry, hand-sewn items like stuffed animals, aprons and more to college mascots, wreaths and miniature trees decorated with shells and other natural findings.
If it can be made by hand, it is likely to be at the community center today.
Volunteers will be there with donuts and coffee in the morning and hot dogs and the like at lunchtime, plus soft drinks.
There also will be books by local authors such as Clarissa Thomlinson, who has written historical novels set in this area and featuring historical figures who helped mold the area we who live here call home.
If you have been to this event before, you will see some familiar faces and even some items you wish you had purchased last year.
But there also will be many new items that will be ideal presents for so many of those people on your lists, as well as items with which to add the holiday touch to your home — indoors and outdoors.
The photo accompanying this article hints at the array of items to be found at this annual event.
Venice Community Center is at 426 South Nokomis Avenue. between the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library and the Venice Art Center.
The library will be having a book sale and the Venice Art Center always has wonderful items in its gift shop so plan to spend the day on this city’s Cultural Campus.
