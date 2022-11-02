sns-fema112717b_B (copy)

SBA officials will be in Venice on Friday to help people with Hurricane Ian damage. 

 SUN FILE PHOTO

VENICE — The U.S. Small Business Administration, or SBA, announced it will open a Business Recovery Center in Venice this Friday.

The center will start operating from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Venice Community Center, 326 South Nokomis Avenue in Room E, on Nov. 4.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments