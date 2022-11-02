VENICE — The U.S. Small Business Administration, or SBA, announced it will open a Business Recovery Center in Venice this Friday.
The center will start operating from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Venice Community Center, 326 South Nokomis Avenue in Room E, on Nov. 4.
The SBA Business Recovery Center will assist residents with their SBA disaster loan applications and its regular operating hours will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
“Our Business Recovery Centers are one of the most powerful resources at SBA’s disposal to support business owners in the midst of a disaster,” said Francisco Sanchez, Jr., associate administrator for the Office of Disaster Assistance.
“Business owners can meet in-person with our specialists to apply for SBA disaster loans and get information on the full breadth of our programs designed to help them navigate their recovery.”
The disaster declaration includes Charlotte, DeSoto, Sarasota, Brevard, Collier, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Monroe, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Saint Johns, Seminole and Volusia counties in Florida, which are eligible for both Physical and Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the SBA.
In addition to the Venice location opening on Friday, there are also operating centers in Naples, Tampa, Bonita Springs, Cape Coral, and Sanford.
For more information about SBA disaster assistance, visit
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.