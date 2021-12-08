VENICE — Ticket websites are allegedly reselling Venice Performing Arts Center tickets at three times the actual cost, according to Venice Institute of Performing Arts.
“That’s criminal and unethical,” Reno Manne believes.
Manne is the executive director of VIPA.
Manne said a customer walked in with questions about his ticket, and VIPA discovered several ticket websites were charging up to three times the normal price of concert tickets.
While the tickets were real and usable, the VIPA management team stated they were overpriced.
“We don’t know exactly how many people as of yet,” Manne said about customers possibly affected.
While VIPA sent out an email warning people about the scam, the management team also contacted local police to see what can be done from a legal standpoint.
“We are looking into it,” Manne said. “I won’t let it go.”
He said one of the ticket websites was located in California, so it would be hard to take any legal action.
However, Manne said the best thing VIPA could do was to make the community aware of the situation.
VIPA are telling customers to buy tickets directly from its website at myvipa.org
While the scalping problem has not occurred at Venice Theatre, the box office has experienced shows listed on different websites with incorrect information. Venice Theatre also urges customers to find information on its website and not through a second party.
