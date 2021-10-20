VENICE — “We are extremely fortunate to live in this fun community that truly believes in shopping local,” said Simone Killoren, owner of Scarlet Macaw Resort Wear at 225 W. Venice Avenue.
She is staging an all-day party celebration on Monday, Nov. 1 for customers to celebrate the 28th anniversary of the store.
Peggy Matsko opened the store on Nov. 1, 1993, and it was purchased by her niece Simone Killoren in June of 2020. Scarlet Macaw is readying to celebrate in a big way in appreciation of those many wonderful years in the Venice Historic Downtown shopping district.
“This party just keeps growing and growing,” Killoren said. “There will be mimosas and mini-makeovers from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by birthday cake and sparkling cider from 1 to 4 p.m. Throughout the day will be in-store specials, free gifts with purchases and plenty of prizes to enter to win. We are so excited for this party.
“The relationships built between staff and these wonderful women over the past 28 years are what has kept this business succeeding,” Killoren said. “Anyone can sell you a shirt. We offer customer service that aims to help you look and feel your best, and at Scarlet Macaw we want you to leave our store feeling confident in yourself and your clothing.”
Scarlet Macaw Resort Wear is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday. Fun and colorful clothing can be found inside and online at: ScarletMacawofVenice.com.
