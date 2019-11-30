VENICE — Sarasota County will host four open houses to allow residents and patrons of the Sarasota County Area Transit system the opportunity to share ideas about a redesign of the SCAT network and services.
The county has been exploring SCAT mobility redesign concepts in order to better meet the needs, demands and expectations of the community.
All four meetings will be identical and are open to the public. Residents are invited to attend any time during the following hours:
• Monday, Dec. 2, 4:30 to 7 p.m., Selby Public Library, Jack J. Geldbart Auditorium, 1331 First St., Sarasota
• Tuesday, Dec. 3, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Gulf Gate Library, 7112 Curtiss Ave, Sarasota
• Tuesday, Dec. 3, 3:45 to 5:45 p.m., Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port
• Wednesday, Dec. 4, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library, 300 Nokomis Ave, Venice
The SCAT transit network needs to keep pace with the county’s changing landscape and traffic patterns, as well as with rapidly evolving mobility technology, according to a news release. A transformation of the network will enable SCAT to embrace innovation while still providing the most effective and sustainable mass transit system to the community.
To learn more about SCAT call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visit SCGov.net (keywords: Sarasota County Area Transit).
