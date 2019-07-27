NORTH PORT — Sarasota County Area Transit hosted an open house in North Port to collect public input on a 10-year plan that aims to improve transportation services throughout the county.
Residents and SCAT officials weighed in on the Transit Development Plan on Thursday afternoon at the Morgan Family Community Center, with some noting that they would like to see bus services increase in the city.
Stanley Kalinowski, who has been employed as a SCAT bus driver for 13 years, pointed out that services are not provided east of Toledo Blade.
“The way the city is growing, I think there’s a need for that,” he said. “This way, people can come to City Hall. Get on the bus. Go up to Sarasota. Go to the airport. They can even go up to St. Armand’s Circle and Siesta Key Beach. That’ll be a service to the community.”
Kalinowski also emphasized the fact that bus route changes in North Port have affected the daily commutes of many riders.
“Every time they change a route, people are confused on what bus to take, where it’s going,” Kalinowski said. “To stop changing routes would be a big plus.”
Some residents raised concerns about taxpayer dollars going toward services in North Sarasota County while bus routes continue to remain scarce in certain areas throughout North Port.
“We’re not here to house their workers, we want to be a sustainable community,” one resident said.
Transit officials said there were several low-performing bus routes in South County, which led to a discussion about increasing services like vanpool, an alternative ride-sharing option for smaller groups of people.
Kalinowski added that bus services are not available on the weekends in North Port. With the new aquatic center expected to open at the end of the month, he said, weekend services would benefit families who may need transportation to Butler Park.
The first draft of the Transit Development Plan is expected to come before the Sarasota County Commission in August. If approved, the plan will then be submitted to the Florida Department of Transportation for review.
The county must produce a Transit Development Plan every five years to qualify for state transportation funding.
