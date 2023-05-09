VENICE — State College of Florida Collegiate School Venice held its third commencement ceremony Thursday.
Sixteen graduates were awarded their high school diplomas and associate in arts degrees. The graduates earned more than $1.3 million in scholarships, including from Florida Bright Futures, Florida Gulf Coast University, New College of Florida and the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee.
Andrew Swanson, a natural science professor with State College of Florida-Manatee-Sarasota, delivered the commencement address.
More than half of the graduating class made the SCF dean’s or president’s list, and six students were members of the SCFCS Venice National Honor Society. The graduates also completed about 2,000 hours of combined community service.
Brenna Magliacane was the student speaker. Yekaterina Serenchenko received the Graduate Achievement Award. Stephanie Dowell was recognized with the Graduate Appreciation Award. The Outstanding Graduate Award was presented to Kathleen Soysa.
“I am so very proud of all of our Collegiate School Venice seniors,” said Karen Peck, head of school at SCFCS Venice. “We had the State College of Florida Outstanding Graduate award winner, Dylan Thull, as part of our senior class. What an accomplishment.”
Peck gave opening remarks while the Rev. Jeff Peck gave an invocation and benediction. Yasmine Bachmeier, junior/senior adviser, read the graduate names. The SCFCS Venice Music Club performed the national anthem.
SCF President Carol Probstfeld, SCF Executive Vice President/Provost Todd Fritch and Collegiate Schools Senior Head Kelly Monod presented awards.
Thull, the SCF Outstanding Graduate Award winner, spoke at the college’s graduation the following evening in Bradenton.
