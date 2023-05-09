Graduation Ceremony

State College of Florida Collegiate School Venice graduates take part in an outdoor commencement ceremony on May 4.

VENICE — State College of Florida Collegiate School Venice held its third commencement ceremony Thursday.

Sixteen graduates were awarded their high school diplomas and associate in arts degrees. The graduates earned more than $1.3 million in scholarships, including from Florida Bright Futures, Florida Gulf Coast University, New College of Florida and the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee.


Dylan Delaney Thull and Carol F. Probstfeld

Outstanding Graduate Award recipient Dylan Delaney Thull (left) stands with SCF President Dr. Carol F. Probstfeld.
   
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments