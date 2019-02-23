Bill Jervey readily admits he has a thing for libraries.
He’s also in a position financially to do things that get his name put on them, like his first real hero, Andrew Carnegie.
First, it was the new Venice Public Library, On Wednesday, it will be the library at the State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) Venice campus.
The campus’ huge lake — it’s actually a watershed preserve — will also bear his name.
It goes back to when Jervey was a kid in Hawaii, hanging out at the local library to read books about finance. It’s a facility he recently learned had been funded by Carnegie.
His family had moved to Hawaii in 1956 from just outside Washington, D.C., where his father worked at the forerunner to the Federal Aviation Administration.
“I wasn’t a beach guy,” Jervey said, so he spent his time in the stacks.
He bought his first stock at age 13 — shares of Curtis Publishing, which put out the Saturday Evening Post and the Ladies Home Journal. He made a quick profit and was hooked on investing.
He spent a lot of time in libraries as a student as well, graduating at the top of his class from the University of Hawaii; being awarded a Woodrow Wilson National Fellowship; and then earning master’s and doctorate degrees from the University of Arizona.
He kept investing the whole time.
After a year of teaching at a small college in New Mexico, Jervey decided it was time to act on his long-held dream of moving to Florida. His family had visited Venice in the mid 1950s but a job offer took him to Orlando to teach at Florida Technological University, now the University of Central Florida.
He was there for 13 years before deciding to leave his tenured position at age 37 and make his investing sideline his full-time job.
A week later, coincidentally, the stock market took off in what’s sometimes called the “Reagan boom” and in less than a year Jervey was a millionaire.
He made his way back to Venice as a resident about 10 years ago and decided to use his wealth to do good in the city he has adopted as his home.
His first gift was $25,000 toward the Lord-Higel House renovation, a matching grant to get the project going again after it had languished for a time. Most often, he said, he likes to donate seed money like that, though he has also pledged $50,000 as a capping grant to complete this project.
Next, he donated $15,000 as a challenge grant toward acquiring a circus train car to be restored and displayed at the Venice Train Depot.
A million-dollar endowment to the Library Foundation for the benefit of Venice’s library was next. He was a regular at the old one, monitoring his portfolio, until it was closed due to mold problems.
“That was like my second home,” he said earlier.
Jervey had contemplated a smaller gift but agreed to the larger donation when he learned the facility could be named for him. It opened in December.
The urban forest being created along the east side of the Intracoastal Waterway is a recipient of a donation, too.
A growing ‘family’More than a year ago, Jervey said he was planning a major gift to “a local institution of higher learning.”
His donation to SCF — a substantial gift now and the bulk of his estate later — has been in the works for a couple of years, he said.
Like many people passing by on U.S. 41, Jervey said he didn’t know the school existed, other than from seeing its sign. When he drove in to see it, he fell in love.
“I’ve been to universities all over the world that didn’t have a campus this beautiful,” he said.
He was equally impressed with the school’s innovative programs, he said, such as the collegiate school that will be opening with a class of 11th-graders in the fall. Graduates will receive both a high school diploma and a two-year college degree.
There’s also the Gator Engineering program, a collaboration with the University of Florida. Students take their basic math and science courses at SCF, then move to Gainesville for the engineering curriculum.
That program’s “Den” — its study area — is the beneficiary of a capping donation from Jervey. His estate will fund two endowments: one for students at SCF Venice and collegiate school graduates, one for the SCF Foundation to spend as it wishes.
All together, the gifts represent the largest donation the Foundation has ever received, Executive Director Cassandra Holmes said.
Jervey already sponsored scholarships for Venice High students, including one for the student representative to the city’s Historic Preservation Board, but wanted to do something bigger in education.
With all the housing developments in the area around the SCF campus and the baseball complex that will be the center of Florida operations for the Atlanta Braves, “I think this campus is going to explode,” he said.
Never married, Jervey said he thinks of the recipients of his major gifts as his children.
With the addition of the library and lake at SCF, “my family is growing,” he said.
