BRADENTON — State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) held a groundbreaking ceremony for SCF Venice's Science and Technology Building.
The building is the first new construction on SCF’s south county campus since 1995.
BRADENTON — State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) held a groundbreaking ceremony for SCF Venice's Science and Technology Building.
The building is the first new construction on SCF’s south county campus since 1995.
The new structure will improve and expand science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education opportunities for students at SCF Venice, a news release stated.
It is expected to open during the Fall 2023 semester.
With a final cost likely to exceed $5 million, construction of the new facility could not have been undertaken without the Florida Legislature’s support and more than $4 million in appropriations over the past two years. State Rep. James Buchanan has been an ongoing advocate for the project, the release stated.
Speakers at the groundbreaking ceremony included SCF President Carol Probstfeld, Executive Vice President and Provost Todd Fritch, and Buchanan’s district aide and SCF alumnus Thomas Saavedra.
“I am SCF Proud of our institution’s ability to be nimble, responsive and flexible to meet the higher education needs of our service region,” Probstfeld said. “With the addition of this laboratory building, we’re going to produce more nurses, engineers and scientists.”
Saavedra, who earned his associate in arts degree from SCF in 2020, is particularly familiar with the science facilities at the Venice campus, a news release stated.
A native of Sarasota whose parents emigrated to the region from Colombia, Saavedra worked as a lab assistant tasked with demonstrating proper techniques for using natural science equipment at SCF Venice during his time as a student.
The 8,913-square-foot Science and Technology Building will feature new classrooms, laboratory space, faculty offices and collaborative areas for students. Upgrading and expanding resources for students studying for STEM careers is important for preparing graduates to succeed in the modern workforce.
In addition to the appropriations from the Florida Legislature, local philanthropy has been essential to funding the new building. The support of local donors through the SCF Foundation helped cover final construction costs and the purchase of necessary equipment to outfit the building when it opens.
Tandem Construction is the general contractor on the project. Hepner Architects managed architectural design of the building. The same pair of companies worked on the science facilities that opened in February 2021 at SCF Bradenton.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.