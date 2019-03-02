State College of Florida’s Venice campus hosted an event Wednesday to honor William Jervey Jr.
Jervey made a capstone donation to SCF’s Gator Den, which houses the partnership between the college and the University of Florida’s engineering program.
He donated $130,000 to the program. In addition, he has created two designated funds at Gulf Coast Community Foundation that will receive the bulk of his estate for the benefit of the school and students who want to attend.
In recognition of his generosity, the college named the lake and the library on its property in his honor.
Mike Fuller, president of the State College of Florida Foundation board, said Jervey’s gift was one of the biggest ever received by the Foundation.
SCF President Carol Probstfeld said it’s the most significant in the Foundation’s history.
“(It) helps those who may have not had access before,” she said.
SCF’s library is the second one in the county named in his honor. The newly rebuilt Venice library also is also named after him.
Jervey, a former college professor, spoke about his love of libraries going back to his youth in Hawaii, where he spent more time in the library than on the beach.
“I always gravitate toward libraries,” he said.
He also talked about his love of higher education and his curiosity about college campuses.
That curiosity led to his discovery of SCF after seeing its sign along U.S. 41.
He decided to stop and check out the campus.
“It was love at first sight,” he said.
He added that the more he learned about the campus and the school, the more he appreciated it.
Jervey made his wealth through investing. After moving to Venice about 10 years ago, he decided to emulate his first hero, Andrew Carnegie, and give financial support to his adopted home.
Carnegie famously gave away most of his wealth and founded a number of libraries.
Jervey has also contributed to the acquisition and restoration of a circus train car to be displayed at the Venice Train Depot; the renovation of the Lord-Higel House; and the creation of Venice’s urban forest.
Family members flew in from around the country to be present at Wednesday’s celebration.
“I’m so honored,” Jervey said.
