There will be a scheduled water outage in the City of Venice on Tuesday, Jan. 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The outage is due to the relocation of a water main, part of the Water Main Replacement Project Phase 5.
The area affected will be:
• 400-446 Tamiami Trail S. (even numbered addresses)
• 200-216 Palermo Place (even)
• All properties located in the Country Club Estates Mobile Home Park
The affected area will be required to boil water for consumption only (drinking, cooking) for 72 hours and until the boil water advisory has been rescinded, or use bottled water.
A Code Red phone notification was issued and all businesses and residents were individually notified, as well as the mobile home park association. The advisory has also been posted on the City website, www.venicegov.com
This project is part of the City of Venice Utilities Department continued renovation of the City’s 90-year-old utility system. The City is spending about $10 million annually to update water and sewer systems.
For more information, please call the Utilities Department at 941-480-3333.
