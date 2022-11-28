SARASOTA — The Sarasota County School Board special meeting to discuss the contract of Superintendent Brennan Asplen will be held Tuesday.
During the first session with two new School Board members on Nov. 22, Vice Chair Karen Rose made a motion to set a special meeting to discuss the termination of Asplen's contract.
The board originally set the meeting for Dec. 2, but then it was moved up to Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 5 p.m.
To hold the special meeting, board members voted 4-1, with School Board Member Tom Edwards voting no.
The School Board hired Asplen in August 2020.
Three weeks ago, before the newly elected members came onto the board, Asplen received an “A” average from the board, which showed he is considered “highly effective” on most of the categories he is graded on each year.
He received “highly effective” grades on 8 out of 10 of his grading standards, with “effective” grades in the other two when all the board’s evaluations were tallied.
During that discussion, board members acknowledged how Asplen came into his job following a “disruptive departure” of the previous administration, and that he has had to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, a divisive political climate and then a Category 4 hurricane, while still maintaining an “A” rating for the district and showing academic improvements in some areas.
