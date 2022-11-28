Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Brennan Asplen

SARASOTA — The Sarasota County School Board special meeting to discuss the contract of Superintendent Brennan Asplen will be held Tuesday.

During the first session with two new School Board members on Nov. 22, Vice Chair Karen Rose made a motion to set a special meeting to discuss the termination of Asplen's contract.


