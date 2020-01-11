SARASOTA — The Sarasota County School Board and Sarasota Classified/Teachers Association resume contract negotiations next week.
The two sides will meet Jan. 15, and again on Jan. 22.
"It is hoped that we can make progress to a quick settlement at those sessions," said SC/TA Executive Director Barry Dubin in an email issued Tuesday to SC/TA members.
The SC/TA made an offer on Nov. 13 that was identical to the settlement agreed to over the past two years — 4.25% pay increase for Highly Effective teachers, 3.25% for Effective teachers, and 3.75% for classified employees.
"We have not heard back officially on this proposal from the other side but some comments from two of the Board members do not sound promising," Dubin wrote. "Board chairperson Caroline Zucker responded to our proposal by saying that 'The union won’t come to the table and bargain in good faith,' while board member Shirley Brown said, 'I think it is a shake down.'"
"We purposely picked this amount because it was fair to the district’s employees and was the amount agreed to by the prior superintendent. If it was good enough in the past two years, why would it not be good enough now, especially in light of the district’s 12.9% fund balance?" Dubin asked.
With former Superintendent Todd Bowden gone over his handling of a sexual harassment complaint, Dubin said he hopes the next few weeks will show "how serious the Board is about putting the ugliness of the past three years behind it."
