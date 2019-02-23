Parents and guardians who want their children to attend a Sarasota County public school outside their regular attendance zone through the district’s Controlled Open Enrollment process, more commonly known as school choice, have until Monday, March 4, to make their request.
Some schools have less than a dozen openings, while others have hundreds. A random lottery is used to determine who gets a seat if there are more requests than seats available. It’s not a first-come, first served process.
The district’s school choice process requires that an online application be completed. If assistance is needed to access and submit an online application, parents/guardians may contact the Office of School Choice at 941-927-9000, ext. 32255. Parents will be notified of choice assignments in April.
Available seats at some of the schools that are open to School Choice may be limited to certain grade levels if those schools are near their enrollment capacity for those grades. The complete list of schools open to School Choice is available at www.SarasotaCountySchools.net.
Charter schools, magnet schools or magnet programs are not part of the school choice program. Students interested in these district school choice options should contact the school or program directly if interested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.