Thirty additional officers with the Sarasota County Schools Police Department were sworn in Friday.

Thirty new School Resource Officers were sworn in for the Sarasota County Schools Police Department this week, in preparation for the first day of school  on Monday.

A ceremony was held at Suncoast Technical College Friday morning.

Chief Tim Enos delivered the oath of office.

With these new officers, he said, the department is now fully staffed are roughly 83.

Most of the new officers are former high ranking police officers with years of experience in law enforcement, Enos said.

“You also have to have the right experience. And you have to have the right mindset to be able to come back and work kids. These officers all know they have to have the drive in them … that they want to protect kids,” Enos said.

A promotion ceremony was also held to recognize new Lieutenants and Sergeants within the department.

