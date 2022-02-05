SARASOTA — Pat Gardner, president of Sarasota Classified Teachers Association, didn’t pull any punches in urging support of the extension of the school district’s 1-mill property tax.
“You have to pass this referendum or your schools will fall apart,” she told a supportive audience at Thursday’s Sarasota Tiger Bay Club meeting.
The extra mill — $1 for every $1,000 of a property’s assessed value — would bring in an estimated $71 million over the four years it would be in effect, she said.
The loss of that money would be “catastrophic,” School Board Chair Jane Goodwin said.
But Logan Lopez, a 2015 graduate of the county school system, said the extra mill is aggravating the affordable housing shortage by adding to the cost of buying a home, driving people away.
He started Sarasota for Smarter Property Taxes to campaign against renewing the referendum, which has been in place since 2002.
The district has calculated that the extra mill added $213.68 this year to the average owner’s property taxes this year, he said. While the tax has always been 1 mill, rising property values have significantly increased the amount paid, he said.
Gardner countered that 55% of the money the district takes in from it goes to salaries, providing its employees the income to buy a house.
About 600 positions would be cut if the referendum is voted down and that would lead to an exodus of school employees, she said.
The district is already dealing with a shortage of bus drivers and teachers. There were 323 teachers out Thursday, mainly due to COVID, Gardner said, and the district has put out a plea to parents to fill in as substitutes.
“People used to line up to teach in Sarasota County,” she said. “They’re not doing that anymore.”
Universities are turning out fewer education graduates, so the district has to try to lure teachers here from elsewhere with attractive salary and benefit offers, she said.
Lopez also challenged one of the touted benefits from the additional revenue — an extra 30 minutes of instructional time each day.
A student who attends county schools from kindergarten through graduation receives the equivalent of an extra year of classroom time, Goodwin said.
But the students he’s talked to don’t think they’re benefiting, Lopez said, and say they’re going to vote against the referendum.
“The only people that benefit are the School Board and the teachers union,” he said.
While the longer day does mean more money for teachers, but not the union, Gardner said, they supported it because the school day was too short to teach everything they were required to.
Goodwin added that the state keeps imposing more duties on school boards while restricting how they spend their money. The district controls where the referendum dollars go, she said.
The other major benefit of the referendum, she said, is the creation of Summer Learning Institutes at the district’s Title I schools — those with a higher percentage of economically disadvantaged students. Sarasota County has 14, almost all of which are elementary schools.
Many of the students in the programs would have nowhere else to go, she said, and would regress academically if not for the time they spend in school over the summer.
When the program was opened up for questions, Martin Hyde, a Republican candidate for Congress, pressed Goodwin on why the School Board holds referendums in the spring, when it has to pay for them, rather than in conjunction with the General Election.
The Board is concerned that the referendum, being “down ballot” then, would get lost among all the races and issues people are voting on, she said. It would have to spend more money campaigning for it.
This March the Board is only paying half the estimated $400,000 cost of the referendum because the county also has an issue to be voted on, she said.
And it might be the last separate vote. Bills in both the House and Senate would require that referendum be voted on at the general election, she said, and would mean another referendum in 2024.
Gardner said that spending $400,000 to bring in $71 million “is the best investment I’ve ever seen.”
“I wish I could get my money to do that,” she said.
