VENICE — An alleged threat that authorities deemed “not legitimate” led to more than half of Venice High School students from not attending classes Friday.
Venice High Principal Eric Jackson emailed parents Thursday at 9:32 p.m. stating “it was reported (Thursday) that a VHS student made a threatening remark indicating he wanted to shoot people at our school,” he wrote. “VHS administration quickly investigated and resolved the matter in cooperation with local law enforcement. Our school is safe,” he wrote.
School and police officials are now saying there was no shooting threat ever made at Venice High this week, and that social media buzz is blowing the incident out of proportion. They said it caused more than half the student population to either stay home or leave sometime during the school day.
The Venice Police Department issued its own statement Thursday, concluding the threat was “not legitimate” and there was no safety concern.
Nevertheless, in a school with an enrollment of 2,250, about 500 students were kept home by concerned parents, according to early Friday morning attendance reports. That worsened as the day went on. In the end, more than half the student population left school, leaving only 1,082 students in attendance by the end of the day.
Jackson lamented the situation.
“Learning time is critical here, and when you lose a day you can’t get it back,” he said.
Parent concerns
Cheryl Lerch, who has two children who attend Venice High, was one of the parents who kept her kids home.
She relayed a story of seeing the actual video footage years ago of the Columbine High School massacre in Colorado that took place in 1999. Fifteen died and 24 were injured.
“People copycat this stuff,” Lerch said. “That’s what parents are frightened about. It kills me to think this could happen in our own backyard. I am not sure of what is being done to protect the kids. I see only two officers on campus daily. I worry like every other parent.”
Old news
The Venice High claim of a recent threat, it turned out, originated after comments made a week ago by an unnamed student, Jackson said.
It was handled by the administration. He said the claim on Thursday a student wanted to shoot people at the school was determined to be a misrepresentation of those earlier comments that were then “resurrected and elevated” by social media.
“There was no direct threat. This was taking information and reconstructing it to make of it something it wasn’t,” Jackson said. “It was a lot to do about nothing.”
“Everyone hears something, passes on that they heard something, and eventually it materializes into something else. It was off-target from what was said a week ago. Individuals ran with the information and posted it and got a reaction,” Jackson said.
Snapchat, again
A Snapchat photo of a machine gun circulating among Venice High students on Friday morning “added to the sensationalism,” Jackson said.
Police are investigating.
The Snapchat photo originated from somewhere in New England, possibly Vermont, said Venice Police Chief Tom Mattmuller, and police there are tracking down the person who sent the photo.
Nevertheless, to reassure parents, police showed a heavier presence at the school Friday.
School administration is working on how to address the social media aspect of false alarms and perceived threats in order get a better understanding of why and how they unfold.
Mattmuller echoed a similar frustration.
“We have no control over social media, which has taken this to a whole new level. This is social media at its worst,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.