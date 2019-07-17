The Sarasota County Schools says it's the season to take care of vaccinations.

“Summer is a great time for students to get their free, school-required vaccines and other recommended immunizations for the upcoming school year from the Department of Health,” the district said in a news release.

These are the state requirements (immunizations are cumulative):

Prekindergarten

Four DTP (diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis)

Three polio

Four Hib (haemophilus influenzae Type B)

One MMR (measles, mumps, rubella)

Three Hepatitis B

One varicella (chicken pox)

Kindergarten and first through sixth grade

Five DTP (last dose on or after 4th birthday)

Four polio (last dose on or after 4th birthday)

Two MMR

Three Hepatitis B

Two varicella for kindergarten and first through sixth grade

Seventh through 12th grade

Five DTP

Four polio (last dose on or after 4th birthday)

Two MMR

Three Hepatitis B

One TDaP

Two varicella (chicken pox) for seventh-11th grades

Two varicella for 12th grade

More information is available at Sarasota.floridahealth.gov.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments