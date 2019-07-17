The Sarasota County Schools says it's the season to take care of vaccinations.
“Summer is a great time for students to get their free, school-required vaccines and other recommended immunizations for the upcoming school year from the Department of Health,” the district said in a news release.
These are the state requirements (immunizations are cumulative):
Prekindergarten
Four DTP (diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis)
Three polio
Four Hib (haemophilus influenzae Type B)
One MMR (measles, mumps, rubella)
Three Hepatitis B
One varicella (chicken pox)
Kindergarten and first through sixth grade
Five DTP (last dose on or after 4th birthday)
Four polio (last dose on or after 4th birthday)
Two MMR
Three Hepatitis B
Two varicella for kindergarten and first through sixth grade
Seventh through 12th grade
Five DTP
Four polio (last dose on or after 4th birthday)
Two MMR
Three Hepatitis B
One TDaP
Two varicella (chicken pox) for seventh-11th grades
Two varicella for 12th grade
More information is available at Sarasota.floridahealth.gov.
