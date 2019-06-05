SARASOTA — In an effort to prevent the “summer slide” and encourage students to read, Sarasota County Schools and Sarasota County Libraries are promoting a list of eBook titles for summer reading.
The “summer slide” is the loss of knowledge that can occur throughout the summer months when school is not in session.
The eBook selections have been made by grade level and include many different genres and writing styles, according to a district news release.
To access the eBooks selections:
- Visit sarasotacountyschools.net
- Enter your N# and Password and click Log in
- Navigate to the “Instruction” page and click the Follett Destiny icon
- Click on your grade level collection
To engage student interest and encourage critical thinking, these selections may include some books that involve sensitive issues.
The content of some of the titles may be more mature than younger students have previously encountered, the release said.
The district encourages parents and guardians to take an active role in the both the preview and selection of these titles prior to reading.
