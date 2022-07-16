Their job is to keep schools safe.
But that’s not the only thing school resource officers do on campus as representatives of the Sarasota County Schools Police Department.
Now in its fourth year, the department keeps track of what happens in every public school across the county.
Records for the previous school year have drugs and batteries as the major criminal offenses some students committed.
There were 28 students physically arrested, 122 charged through the State Attorney’s Office, 313 students issued civil citations, and 147 complaints were withdrawn, according to records.
These were across all Sarasota County Schools and grades during the previous school year.
“Kids will make mistakes,” Schools Police Chief Duane Oakes said.
While students will make “poor choices,” he said, the schools police are there to not only enforce but also to help students realize how decisions affect others and to educate all students about safety in general.
Breaking it down
A majority of the offenses students committed took place in area middle and high schools.
The 28 students who were arrested by the schools police were for drugs, battery, assault, criminal mischief and a disturbance at a school function.
Statistics were similar for students charged through the State Attorney’s Office, but also included weapons, truancy, petty theft, lewd or lascivious behavior, grand theft, burglary and alcohol.
“A civil citation is our most common,” Oakes said.
The citations are filtered through the State Attorney’s Office and typically go to Teen Court.
According to statistics, 163 civil citations were given to students involved with drugs and 19 for alcohol. There were also 68 civil citations for battery, two of which were for students in elementary school.
Apart from the students who received legal or diversionary action, the schools police department tracked general crime activity throughout all schools.
The majority were categorized under disturbance, which could mean any time an officer intervenes after administration has already intervened.
North Port High had more than 100 disturbances; Heron Creek Middle 83; Glenallen Elementary had 130; while there were 136 at Taylor Ranch Elementary and 109 disturbances at Venice Elementary.
Adding onto activity the department notices, Oakes said the department sees a lot of vaping at the schools.
“We deal with vapes day in and day out,” he said.
Sarasota County Schools Police Department
This summer, the Sarasota County Schools Police Department turns 4 years old. With many public schools in the district, officers enforce, educate and build relationships with students, all to ensure security and safety for the schools.
“It’s been touted that we have the safest schools in the state,” School Board Chair Jane Goodwin said.
Following the Parkland shooting in 2018, the Sarasota County School Board updated security, such as hardening the schools, having single-point entries for all of the campuses, and establishing the Sarasota County Schools Police Department.
“You cannot have children learn if they don’t feel safe,” Goodwin said.
However, the start of the department did cause controversy. Current School Board Members Shirley Brown, Jane Goodwin and Bridget Ziegler were members of the board when it was created.
Ziegler said she did not support the department’s formation, but despite being critical of it can “appreciate” the role the department now plays.
“I hear very positive responses,” she said about thoughts from students and families.
Despite controversial discussions within the district, the department was formed July 1, 2018 and now has 60 state-certified sworn officers, including Oakes and other command officers.
“I think it’s been a very good thing for us,” Brown said.
One school resource officer, known as an SRO, is at every public elementary and middle school in the county, and two are at each public high school.
“Our goal is to provide a secure safe feeling for everybody, especially the students to learn and the staff and teachers to teach,” Oakes said.
The department has jurisdiction over every Sarasota County School District property and the officers have full arrest authority just like any deputy or city police officer.
Laurel Nokomis School SRO Jim Wozniak, or known as Officer Woz to students, said that was one of the biggest misunderstandings of the schools officers.
After the Parkland shooting, the state and local governments required an armed officer to be on every school campus.
Oakes said an SRO’s job on campus has changed over time, especially after the Florida school shooting.
“I’m here to protect the kids,” Wozniak said.
The officers are constantly patrolling and evaluating the campus for any safety improvements, Oakes said.
“They are looking for security concerns, suspicious activity,” he said. “They’re also out there to interact with the kids providing any help that they may need.”
While an SRO has different functions on school campuses, the main aspect is law enforcement, safety and security.
However, teaching is also an aspect of the job. Being in the classrooms helps build relationships with students and teachers throughout the schools.
Depending on age, the school resource officers teach various classes on safety, including anti-bullying, dangers of social media and vaping, juvenile law, drug awareness and traffic safety for the high school students.
All of the classes focus on education, awareness and prevention of certain issues that students will run into. Oakes said the classes also lay out what their actions may lead to.
For drug awareness, the department will be implementing pilot classes for a program to replace Drug Abuse Resistance Education or DARE. The new program will be called LEAD, Law Enforcement Against Drugs, and will focus on fifth-grade students with plans to expand, Oakes said.
“I don’t think a lot of people realize how much or how active each SRO is daily because they are a part of that community,” Oakes said.
Outside of security and teaching, officers will connect with the students and will interact with them in the lunchrooms or in the hallways.
“Our engagement with the kids break down the barriers or the stereotypes... or attitude towards law enforcement,” Oakes said.
He said most of the school officers know every student’s name at their school.
While the officers have full arrest authority, Oakes said they look at a triad concept of teacher first, counselor second, and law enforcement officer last.
“We’re there to help them, to be a mentor, to be a partner and somebody they can trust and come to,” he said. “See something, say something.”
Many officers will know the family situations or any challenges the students might have at home. Wozniak said the officers not only connect with students, but everyone in the school from teachers to custodians.
Oakes said the officers “truly care for the kids” and choose to be there.
“At the end of the day, that’s the biggest part of what this job is,” Wozniak said. “Relationships are at the heart of what we do.”
