VENICE — Masked up and sitting at shielded desks, that was the new norm for Sarasota County students who returned for the start of the school year Monday.
Students made their way to brick and mortar schools, while a smaller number opted to stay at home and continue learning online.
Thomas Deittrick, a Venice High School senior, stood outside CVS — a stopping point for many students after school.
He was surprised at how many returned.
“It was fine for the most part,” he said. “Everybody was wearing masks. There were way-more students than I expected. Just about everyone returned.”
He said the first day wasn’t unusual in class — with talk about school year expectations and the syllabus.
Chatter outside CVS was unlike anything seen in months since the pandemic shortened last school year. Students were excited to see each other.
“It was good to see friends,” Deittrick said.
He said he noticed a difference in passing periods.
“They shortened the time in between classes to 4 minutes. It used to be 6 or 7 minutes. So, everything felt rushed, but it definitely feels good to be back.”
Brianna Lauser, a Venice High junior, said he wasn’t “as bad” as she thought it was going to be.
“It was strange to be in the classroom and see some of our classmates on screen (via Zoom),” Lauser said. “It was good to see friends, but I’d rather be home doing this. I don’t like all the new rules. They’re weird.”
Olivia Davenport, a junior, agreed the new classroom norm was a bit odd.
“The shields on our desks, felt strange. It’s like you’re stuck there in the seat,” she said.
SKY Academy Principal Steve Smith said 79% of students returned to school wearing masks.
It took a lot to prepare, he said.
“We have protective equipment, desk protectors, additional hand sanitizing stations, additional cleaning equipment, extended changing areas in locker rooms, inside-outside seating in our cafeteria, reconfiguring furniture in classrooms to assist with additional distancing, staggered dismissal, and all students and staff are temperature checked when they arrive in the morning,” Smith said in an email.
He noted that “obviously,” the pandemic has made 2020 “difficult for everyone.”
“We have tried to put the most comprehensive plan together to make the best of this difficult time,” he said. “Our SKY Academy students who have chosen our Distance Learning Plan are live streaming all of their classes just as if they were in there with their classmates.”
He credited SKY families for being “very supportive and understanding” through everything.
“Although the time and effort that has gone into this school year has been a bit exhausting, our staff has collaborated, planned and learned together to make this another successful school year,” Smith wrote.
Across the street, Garden Elementary School Principal Amy Archer said it was a “wonderful first day of school.”
“Our teachers and staff worked so hard to prepare for the reopening. Our families remained informed and continue to support us by offering grace, compassion and patience as we all learn the new procedures to ensure our students are safe,” she said. “It was so nice to have children back on campus.”
Student Leadership Acementy Principal Jonathan Cooley had a similar assessment.
“It was great having kids back in our hallways and classrooms,” Cooley said. “Our kids did a great job following all the new protocols and procedures.”
He said he is “blessed” with a seasoned staff.
“They were amazing and handled all the first day craziness with calmness and grace,” Cooley said, thanking families for their patience and understanding.
Pine View School Principal Stephen Covert said the first day back was exciting.
“We’ve missed having our students with us, and are so pleased they have returned,” Covert said.
He gave kudos to the “amazing faculty” and their diligence.
“We’ve been working with teachers for the last few weeks, getting ready for new processes, new routines, and new procedures to meet the instructional needs of our students, but also to keep everyone as safe and healthy as possible.
Some online students reported technical difficulties.
“There are always those technology hiccups on the first day, no matter what,” Covert said. “But we brainstormed with our IT department work-arounds, and fixes and solutions have been found.”
He also was impressed by how supportive parents have been, he said.
“Patience and knowing that we are working through every request, opportunity to refine a practice or procedure, and ensuring our students have what they need is so incredibly appreciated,” Covert wrote in an email. “We’re really looking forward to an incredible year.”
