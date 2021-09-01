VENICE — Venice chiropractor Dan Busch won’t be issuing any more medical exemptions to the Sarasota County Schools mask mandate in the near future.
Whether he’ll be able to resume doing so at all may have to be decided in court.
On Monday evening, more than 100 parents and children massed outside Busch’s office, Twin Palms Chiropractic Health Center, 808 E. Venice Ave., seeking an exemption. At the time, one could be issued by a “licensed health care provider (physician/psychologist, etc.),” according to the form the district published.
A chiropractic physician licensed under Florida Statutes Chapter 460, Busch told WWSB ABC7 he signed more than 100 exemptions, and also rejected some, after meeting with and evaluating each student.
School district spokesperson Craig Maniglia acknowledged that the district had received “a fair amount of exemption forms” from Twin Palms and said they were being looked into.
By Tuesday evening, that review had led to a change in the form, to restrict the medical professionals who could issue an exemption to “a licensed Florida medical doctor, a licensed osteopathic physician or a licensed advanced registered nurse practitioner.”
The change went into effect Wednesday.
The basis for the change, Superintendent Brennan Asplen wrote in an email to families and employees Tuesday evening, was to make the district’s policy consistent with related provisions of Florida law, and to prevent abuse.
He specifically referenced Florida Statute 1003.22(5)(b), on the medical professionals who can issue vaccination exemptions, and Florida Department of Health Emergency Rule 64DER21-12(2)©, on who has the authority to approve a return to school for a student who was symptomatic or positive for COVID-19.
In both cases, only medical doctors, osteopaths and ARNPs are qualified.
Bryan Kessler, Busch’s attorney, told The Daily Sun/Venice Gondolier that his client is evaluating his options.
“(He) is pleased that the school board conceded he was acting within the scope of his practice by amending the mask exemption form, but is concerned at the same time about the exclusion of some medical professionals who are otherwise qualified, including questioning what authority the school board has to unilaterally determine who is or who is not qualified to render medical diagnoses to grant a medical exemption to the mask mandate,” he wrote in an email statement. “Neither the statute nor the rule limit medical diagnoses that licensed chiropractors are lawfully permitted to make, specifically those pertaining to the use or non-use of masks by students.”
Sal Martingano, a Melbourne-based chiropractor and senior board member of the Florida Chiropractic Society, was more blunt in his reaction to the change.
“It’s illegal,” he said. “They can’t do that to us.”
By making the change without a School Board vote, the district administration didn’t go through the proper channels, he said.
The policy as adopted by the board didn’t specify who would qualify as a licensed health care provider, however.
He also said the change had nothing to do with health care, and that the medical community was behind it.
It’s his position that mandates of any kind are unconstitutional in the first place, he said, because they aren’t laws.
On Tuesday, before the change, Martingano had defended the issuance of mask exemptions as being within a chiropractor’s scope of practice, even if it were based only on new-patient paperwork and a meeting with the parent.
“The fine line is, is that person going to be a patient?” he said.
He said he has written a few vaccine exemptions over the years but only for established patients.
When he read about the exemptions Busch was issuing, he said he thought, “that sounds interesting,” but he’s not sure whether they would hold up if challenged for compliance with state laws and rules.
“I’ve never seen it done before like that,” he said. “Personally, I probably would not.”
A potentially complicating factor is an allegation by parent Paulina Testerman, who told WFLA Channel 8 she went to Busch’s office to see how exemptions were being processed.
“We were in and out, came in, signed a clipboard and handed a sheet,” Testerman said. “Nobody asked to see our children. The forms were pre-signed, there was a stack behind the counter and they were just passed out.”
If that’s true, Martingano said, then in his opinion Busch didn’t meet the minimum standard for issuing an exemption.
Busch told WWSB ABC7 he’d be “happy to sit down with the school district.”
“I’m not trying to do something that’s shady, unreputable, unethical,” he said. “I’ll sit down. I would be happy to come to them.”
The district’s policy states that the mask mandate is automatically suspended if the positivity rate in the county drops below 8% for three consecutive days.
It was 14.92% on Tuesday, according to the district’s website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.