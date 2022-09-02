SARASOTA — A Sarasota man and his daughter face felony animal cruelty charges after reportedly killing a raccoon in a Dumpster by setting it on fire, then posting a video about it on social media.
Arrested were Roddy Robert Kinchloe, 63, of the 2400 block of Eugene St., Sarasota, and Alicia Deanne Kinchloe, 30, of the 2400 block of East Burr Court, Sarasota, according to reports from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office released Friday.
Both were charged with aggravated animal cruelty, a felony. Alicia Knichloe was also charged with tampering with evidence for trying to hide the charred remains of the raccoon, the SCSO reported.
The SCSO's Agricultural Unit officers received a tip about an Aug. 11 Snapchat video showing a small raccoon in a trash Dumpster, according to SCSO spokesperson Kaitlyn R. Perez.
"The raccoon looked at the camera and was not showing any signs of aggression, however, the narrator of the video (Alicia Kincheloe) stated the raccoon was 'mean,'" Perez stated in an email.
"Additional video clips showed (Roddy Kincheloe), hosing down the dumpster which appears to be smoking while Alicia says, 'we just toasted his (expletive), who’s hungry?' The video then captured the inside of the dumpster where the charred remains of the animal can be seen on camera," Perez states.
Deputies began investigating the situation on Aug. 12.
Reports state Alicia Kincheloe said her father had possibly thrown a lit cigarette in to the Dumpter before it caught fire, and that they used water from a gas can to try to put it out. Deputies found the gas can in her car, but it contained gas, not water.
Deputies also saw surveillance video of Alicia Kincheloe using a pitchfork to remove the raccoon's carcass from the Dumpster.
A woman who saw the video and confronted Alicia Kinchloe, identified as Christiana Fuller, told deputies Alicia Kinchloe had told her Roddy Kinchloe used the pitchfork to stab the raccoon inside the Dumpster.
He then told Alicia to get a gas can from the truck and pour it onto the raccoon, which they lit on fire while it was still alive, Fuller reported.
They then used a hose to put out the Dumpster fire.
The Kinchelos were arrested Sept. 1, reports show. Roddy Kincheloe was released on $1,500 bond. Alicia Kincheloe was released on $3,000 bond for the two charges.
