The FantaSea Venice Bath house

Venice Art Center’s FantaSea Venice sea horses and mermaids were brought to the center before being auctioned Saturday.

 GONDOLIER PHOTO BY KIM COOL

VENICE — Last week the sea horses and mermaids in downtown Venice departed.

Saturday night, they reappeared at Venice Yacht Club, where they were auctioned to the highest bidders — the third such auction to benefit the Venice Art Center.


