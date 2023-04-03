VENICE — Last week the sea horses and mermaids in downtown Venice departed.
Saturday night, they reappeared at Venice Yacht Club, where they were auctioned to the highest bidders — the third such auction to benefit the Venice Art Center.
Saturday's event went into the record books with the highest bid ever for any one creature in the VAC's three auctions to date — $25,000.
As the auction began, auctioneer Neal Van De Ree advised bidders that both the Venice High School Class of 2021 and the Venice Police Department hoped that whoever made the winning bid on their respective sea horses would donate it to the high school (in the case of 'Veridian,' the Venice Indian) and to the Venice Police Department (in the case of 'Valor').
To cheers of Saturday night bidders at Venice Yacht Club, those two wishes were granted. The winning bid for Veridian was $5,200.
Later in the evening, when Valor went on the auction block, two bidders increased their bids at a feverish pace until a man from Australia, Aaron Poole, at the north end of the dining room, cast a bid of $25,000.
Venice Art Center director Mary Moscatelli said he also purchased three other sculptures that evening.
While both Venice High School and the Venice Police Department got their wish, that $25,000 bid for Valor set a new record for the price of an individual item for any of the three VAC street art auctions over the years.
Top price for a mermaid was $5,100 for "Gifts From the Sea," sponsored by Whittaker & Associates and painted by Barry Zahnd. The second highest price for a sea horse was $9,800 for Kai, Keeper of the Key, sponsored by Jackie Kennedy, Margaret Kennedy and Helen Moore.
It was painted by Cathie Carol Zurich-Wus. Two other sea horses sold in excess of $5,000. "Gondo," sponsored by the Venice Gondolier, sold for $4,900
Sadly, two sea horses never made the auction but were thought to have been lost at sea courtesy of Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28.
Seven mermaids and sea horses were purchased for $10,000 each pre-auction by their sponsors.
There were 44 items in the auction, which also included one original painting. Every item but the painting and two mermaids were sold Saturday night.
One record that may not be broken for a long time is owned by Bruno Klaus, a former Olympic gymnast and founder of the International Gymnastic Camp in the Poconos. Over the years, he has purchased seven pigs, five turtles and dolphins and three sea horses (this year) for a total of 15 VAC sculptures.
"I used to take them inside for the winter," he said Saturday night, "but now I cover them and leave them in place. The kids love them."
While the next such VAC auction has yet to be planned, Klaus said he plans to be there.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.