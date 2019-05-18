On the very day Venice City Council passed an ordinance dissolving the city’s Economic Development Advisory Board until it’s reinstated, a second advisory board is also recommending it be dissolved.
Mayor John Holic previously asked each advisory board to present an update on its activities. Those presentations began last month.
On Tuesday, Joan Piper, chairwoman of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, shared candid comments from her board on the matter.
“Our role has greatly diminished,” she said, since the city and county tabled a parks master plan. The plan caused the county to rethink it’s participation in funding parks improvements, and a Parks Interlocal Agreement.
Other issues that have come up were often handled by City Council before it got to their board, Piper said.
“Often we learned about park projects from the Venice Gondolier,” she said. “Our next agenda is nothing. We cancelled last month’s meeting. Our one accomplishment last year was conducting a parks condition inventory.”
“If there is not enough to do, we suggest you disband this board,” Piper said.
Mayor John Holic thanked Piper and the board for their services.
Construction BoardIn a separate discussion, Council held off on a preliminary recommendation by the city attorney to consider using a special magistrate to perform at least some of the functions of the Construction Board of Adjustment and Appeals.
The board hasn’t met since 2014.
It considers contractor license complaints, complaints involving unpermitted work, and appeals of decisions by the city’s building official.
City Attorney Kelly Fernandez said there already exists two statewide construction boards that can hear citizen complaints about contractors, and have more power to affect change or settle a matter, like taking away their license to work in the state.
Council Members Jeanette Gates, Rich Cautero, and Helen Moore said they were concerned during a time when the state legislature is taking away local control, they might be giving up something they want in the future.
There was talk of simply convening the board on an as needed basis, but Holic said that’s not easily done due to the different job description for each board member that serves on that particular, very large board.
Holic said he wasn’t even sure if those who sit on the 11-member board are willing to continue to serve. He plans to send a letter to the members.
“Let’s find out if they know they are still on the board and can serve,” Holic said. “Quite frankly, I don’t think they are there.”
The future of both the parks and construction advisory boards will likely come up at a future Council meeting.
Bill Ahern, who chairs the Economic Development Advisory Board, recommended disbanding the board he sits on at the April 8 Council meeting. On Tuesday, City Council approved an ordinance accomplishing just that.
In a candid assessment, Ahern said the board hadn’t done much, hadn’t received much direction from City Council, and wasn’t needed at this time due to a booming economy.
