VENICE — There’s a second draft of the land-development rules (LDR) but it’s not yet available in the Planning and Zoning section of the city’s website.
You can find it as part of the agenda for Tuesday’s Planning Commission meeting, however.
Click on the “Meetings” button at VeniceGov.com and then on “agenda” next to the April 5 Planning Commission entry. Each section of the LDR appears in a strike-through/underline version.
Planning and Zoning Director Roger Clark told the Commission at its March 15 meeting that his department would have the second draft ready for next Tuesday but would defer a presentation of it until the April 19 meeting.
The Commission would just be asked next week to OK disseminating it for comment, he said. Unlike with the first draft, he said there would be no formal comment period, though public comment would be welcome.
The first draft was prepared by the city’s consultant, Kimley-Horn, with staff and Commission Chair Barry Snyder. Clark said the second draft was being handled internally to avoid additional expense.
The Commission will make a recommendation of approval of the LDR to the City Council at a later date. Two Council votes at separate meetings are required for approval.
Other business
The other item on the agenda is a preliminary plat amendment for Vistera, a 391-lot planned-unit development in North Venice between Border Road and Laurel Road west of Jacaranda Boulevard.
It’s been approved for development in three neighborhoods: one with single-family and paired-villa residential lots; one as a multifamily development; and one with potential uses including medical offices, multifamily, houses of worship and assisted-living facilities.
Owner Border Road Investments LLC wants to enlarge some lots to accommodate a detached garage; create a “model row” for the three approved builders; shrink the amenity center site and two lakes; and install a 5-foot-wide sidewalk along the east side of Vistera Boulevard.
The Planning Commission meets at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, in Council Chambers at City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave.
