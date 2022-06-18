VENICE — The City Council has scheduled a second public comment workshop on the proposed land-development regulations.
It will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, in Council Chambers at City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave.
The first workshop, on June 6, was attended by about 150 people, of whom more than 20 addressed the Council.
Since then, a coalition of resident groups and individuals has urged the Council to defer a vote on the LDR until it has held “a series of open workshops on specific areas of the LDRs in which residents and external experts can ask questions and make comments regarding the proposed rewrite of the Land Development Regulations.”
Mayor Ron Feinsod echoed the message at Tuesday’s meeting, recommending the Council hold two public workshops in September and plan to vote on the LDR in October.
But his colleagues wanted to try to stay on track with a schedule that has the LDR on their agenda for a first reading on June 28 and a final vote on July 12 — their last regular meeting before their summer break.
To do that they’ll also need to hold a special meeting, on June 24, to wrap up the changes they want in the proposed rules.
The purpose of the workshop is to provide “an opportunity for citizens to voice any concerns or comments regarding the draft LDR plan, subject to review and eventual adoption by the City Council,” according to a city new release.
In addition to attending the meeting in person, the public will be able to connect to it online on the city’s website, VeniceGov.com, or via Zoom.
To comment online, a “Request to Speak” form must be completed and submitted prior to the start of the workshop.
Comments can also be submitted by email to kmichaels@venicefl.gov or by regular mail to the City Clerk, 401 W. Venice Ave., Venice, FL 34285.
Written comments received by 3 p.m. June 22, will be distributed to Council members and included in the public record.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.