SARASOTA — A second Silver Alert in the day was released by Sarasota County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday afternoon.
Joanne E. Halladay, of Sarasota, suffers from early onset dementia, according to authorities.
"She was last at her home Monday at approximately 6:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of Dominica Circle," the office said in a news release.
That location is in the area of Proctor Road and Honore Avenue.
Halladay stands 5 feet 6 inches talk and weighs 140 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.
It is believed she is driving a silver 2011 Toyota Rav 4 with a license plate of MCB358.
Anyone who makes contact with her is urged to call 911 immediately, authorities said.
Earlier in the day, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office issued a Silver Alert for another Sarasota man who was last seen about 9 p.m. Monday night. He was located about an hour after the alert was issued.
