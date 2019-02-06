A second building in the Waterside Village Condominiums in Venice has turned up high levels of radon, a cancer causing gas found naturally in the ground and elsewhere.
It’s estimated radon can be found in one in five homes in Florida. While scientists spar over whether the levels found in residential homes or buildings is dangerous at all (opening a window or door is a quick fix), the Environmental Protection Agency and Center for Disease Control continues to warn about overexposure.
Kathy Burke, who rents a condo in the 800 block of Norwalk Drive, said her unit tested well over the level considered safe by the EPA.
She tested the unit after reading about Tony and Judy Turlenko’s radon headache in the Gondolier Sun. The Turlenkos own a nearby unit in the South Preserve II section, and their renter also tested for radon and found high levels. Since then, three units in the Turlenko’s building tested high.
Renters move out
At a recent meeting with the HOA and its attorney, the HOA stuck to its position that it’s not the association’s responsibility to mitigate the building. Nor have they withdrawn a new requirement making the Turlenkos responsible for potential damages or infiltration of radon into other units caused during mitigation.
“I’ve been here since 2012,” Burke said. “There doesn’t appear to be a lot to make these people fix this. The owner refuses to do anything. It’s unbelievable that they are going to put their heads in the sand and hope it goes away. The only thing I can do is leave.
“I was thinking of buying in here a few years ago. Thank God I didn’t,” Burke said.
The Turlenko’s renters have already moved out, and were not pleased with the experience. They’ve threatened a lawsuit to recover moving expenses, according to the Turlenkos, who never authorized the original radon test conducted by the renter or the follow up test by the homeowners association.
Turlenko tried to get the association to fix the problem, assuming the high radon level is due to a crack in the building’s foundation, but the association’s representatives refused.
When Turlenko tried to mitigate his unit, the HOA wanted him to sign off on a new addendum to an existing agreement that would make him liable if the mitigation pushed radon into another unit, or caused water or mold issues.
That potential liability forced them not to proceed with the mitigation, said Tony Turlenko.
Frustrated
The Turlenkos said they’ve learned a hard lesson: Florida does not require one to test for radon, nor to mitigate it if you have high levels. The county Health Department said it has no authority to step in.
But if you do test for it (or your renter tests for it, as the EPA urges in its 1996 publication “A Radon Guide for Tenants”) and find you have high levels, that has to be disclosed in any subsequent rental or sales agreement. That’s turned into a nightmare for the property owner, who already lost one prospective rental due to disclosure of radon.
Turlenko is frustrated with the law.
The science
The American Council of Science and Health published a paper in 2015 stating the “linear no-threshold” model, used to predict alarming rates of cancers even at low radon concentrations, is baseless and should be scrapped. But the EPA and Center for Disease Control still stand by it.
In 2015, the National Council on Radiation Protection and Measurements produced a report stating that in 2006 Americans were exposed to more than seven times as much ionizing radiation from medical procedures as was the case in the early 1980s. The increase was primarily due to growth in the use of medical imaging procedures, like CT scans, and nuclear medicine.
In the overall exposure of sources of radiation, radon accounts for 37 percent of “background radiation” doses, while doses from medical procedures account for 48 percent of overall exposure. And that’s not including doses from radiation therapy used in the treatment of cancer, which is typically many times larger, according to an EPA publication on “Radiation Sources and Doses.”
For example, a whole body CT scan exposes a person to 1,000 millirems, while radon found in the average home is 228 millirems. A mammogram comes in at 42 millirems, while a chest x-ray comes in at 10 millirems. Living near a nuclear power stations comes in at less than 1 millirem.
“What bothers me about my radon situation is the ineffectiveness of the Florida Department of Health or the EPA to inform the public about the dangers of radon gas,” said Tony Turlenko. “They set out guidelines, print brochures, interact with other health agencies both private and public, but sit quietly at a townhall meeting that is a discussion on radon gas.”
Weak laws
“You would have to assume that if there’s no law, then there’s no danger. Cigarettes come with a warning of cancer, but there’s no law against smoking. Everyone knows that, frankly, it’s stupid to smoke. But until there’s a law to prohibit smoking, every drug store or pharmacy will continue to sell cigarettes. And I guess that applies to radon.
“We exclude smokers from restaurants and other public places for fear of second-hand smoke. We can remove them or ourselves from the dangers of smoking. Those laws have been passed. But, in a condominium, whether you like it or not, you share your walls, your radon and other common elements with your neighbors. They are forced to share in the colorless, odorless radioactive gas. So, why would a condo association impose a legal and financial hardship on someone who wants to rid his unit of radon? Why would someone be forced to breath radon? Why wouldn’t the Department of Health or the EPA step in and say, ‘Because a condominium has shared elements such as walls and a foundation, there shall be no restrictions placed on an owner who wishes to eliminate radon gas from his unit using a state certified mitigator.’
“Either enforce the law, or do away with it,” Turlenko said. “What is the point of having a law that says this (unit) is unlivable, if they won’t enforce it? They say miners who are exposed to 100 picos are safe. I don’t understand why something not much over 4 picos living in an apartment is a problem.”
Both parties are now at a stalemate.
“I can’t do anything now,” Turlenko said. “Once you have a certified mitigator look at this unit, that took away our options. Management didn’t ask our permission to test. Now, we’re screwed,” Turlenko said.
“The association won’t sign off on (my plan) to mitigate. What they’ve done is to tell everyone to keep your mouth shut because if you don’t … what happened to the Turlenkos will happen to you and you won’t be able to sell.”
