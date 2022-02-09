See a gator and a dolphin at Maxine Barritt Park

If it glitters, you are probably looking at Maxine Barritt Park’s lake to the east or the Gulf of Mexico to the west.
You can do both as you step out of Nature’s Notebook onto the park’s paved trail.
The chances of seeing an alligator and a dolphin on the same walk are possible — your chance for the daily double.
The park’s namesake is a past resident of Venice, who helped keep the spirit of nature alive to turn a World War II Army Air Corp sewage disposal plant into the park we know today.
Barritt Park is beyond Golden Beach, down Harbor Drive, and past Sharky’s. Parking is easy and plentiful, and like all Venice parks, free.
A few steps bring you to the .6-mile paved trail around the lake — half sun and half shade and two waterfronts.
You may encounter many walkers who keep track of their miles while enjoying the seagrape and palm canopy. Or you can step off the trail onto one of three shaded, picnic-tabled platforms overlooking the dunes and the Gulf.
If you come at sundown, you may get to see the big golden orb sink into the Gulf and catch a green flash.
If you have toddlers, there’s a small playground. The playground, coupled with a loop on the trail, should get their blood pumping and the sugar burning.
There is limited access to the beach at Maxine Barritt for good reason. Sarasota County and the city of Venice are doing their best to preserve the miles of beach dunes that offer protection from storms and hurricanes.
If you must get to the beach, the Paw Park to the south or Sharky’s and the Venice Fishing Pier to the north offer easy access.
Walking the trail loop may be enough. If not, you will find Florida native plants trailside and touchable.
Let’s start with the wild shiny-leaf coffee with its glossy green and deep-grooved leaves. In the summer or fall, you will find white flowers turning into bright red coffee berries. The berries are bland and without the caffeine kick — better to get a cup at a local eatery.
Then there are the humongous (I mean big) crinum lilies. They may not be as high as an elephant’s eye but they rise to yours.
With long, strappy leaves from a central trunk, they boast huge lily-like flowers at eye level, which turn into 2-foot green fruits that are so heavy they pull their stalks to the ground.
Then they work their magic as the fruit splits, sending out roots so that young plants emerge in a concentric circle around the mother plant. While beautiful, all parts of the plant are toxic to humans and pets.
I did mention seagrape canopies. Believe me, seagrapes are worth their own column.
Shade, postcards, grapes, and brilliant spring paintings on each leaf. You will get the shade part right away. Postcards . . . pick a dried, fallen leaf in winter. It feels like leather. Place an address and U.S. postage on one side and a brief message on the other.
How many of your friends have received one? In spring, they drop their old leaves and produce unexpected multi-colored images.
The necklace pod, a shrub, is a Florida native found along the coast. It can handle salt conditions and poor soil. Producing yellow flowers and 6-foot-long necklaces, it is a year-round food source for bees, butterflies, and small birds.
The park also has several trees not usually seen this far north: the Central American mahogany and the Caribbean gumbo-limbo tree. In winter, the mahogany has large, heavy nuts waiting to impact whatever is below.
The gumbo limbo tree, with its green and red bark, is a rugged, hurricane-resistant species in South Florida and used as wind breaks.
In addition to a resident alligator or two in the lake, you may see migrating ducks, an occasional egret walking the shallows, resident turtles, and most likely, several anhingas sitting on the fence with their wings stretched out to dry.
The anhinga fishes underwater. It does not secrete sufficient oil in its wings to protect its feathers, so it is able to achieve “neutral buoyancy” in its underwater swim for its meal.
After exiting the water, it can only fly a short distance to find a perch, where it assumes the wing-stretch pose to dry its feathers.
There’s a large pavilion for sizable gatherings overlooking the lake. It is available by reservation from Sarasota County. The rental cost includes access to the park’s two disability-accessible restrooms and water fountains, and containers for trash and recycling.
Please remove all staples from picnic tables after you remove your tablecloths. The existing rusted staples can cause injury to the next users.
Maxine Barritt Park is just one of the gems in Venice’s 22-karat golden necklace of beach parks.
