Jenny Berry

Studio artist Jenny Berry at her easel.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY CREATIVE LIBERTIES

SARASOTA — Creative Liberties Artist Studios and Gallery, based on a foundation of artists helping artists, continues its season’s offerings with an all-packed June.

It begins with two opening receptions at two Creative Liberties venues. Both receptions are on Thursday, June 8, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments