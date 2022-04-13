If you have not been to The Bishop Museum in Bradenton lately, it is time to get back on that track.
The museum is celebrating its 75th anniversary with a series of special exhibits, which covers so many aspects of science, industry, history, nature and more — all celebrating aspects of this area of Florida, as well as the universe itself.
Newly opened on April 12, “Illumination: Seeing Beyond the Shell” invites guests to see those objects that so many of us find at the beach in a new light.
The photos accompanying this article were taken by Bishop staff member Scott Odell. They definitely shed new light on an age-old topic.
Shells are home to a variety of creatures, creatures that provide food for many other species, including, in many cases, humans.
Shells also can be used as spoons or vessels in which to serve or cook. Shells often become decorative objects. The purple lining of a seashell inspired the wife of Frank Lloyd Wright to suggest that color for use on Sarasota’s Van Wezel Performing Arts Center.
The shell itself offers safe refuge for its original inhabitant and, according to a release from the museum, “it can even be a calcium supplement or an alternative to limestone mining to help fight climate change.”
See what you can learn at the Bishop.
This exhibit should prove entertaining, enlightening and “illuminating,” for that is its central theme.
According to a release from the museum, this exhibit continues the celebration of the museum’s 75th Anniversary with Odell’s macro photography of shells that are in the museum’s permanent collection.
“I just wanted to show people objects in a different light, and that anything can be viewed another way by just changing the light source, angles and color,” Odell said in a release from The Bishop.
Odell’s initial idea grew day by day as he experimented with light on his subjects. That there were so many different types of shells in the museum’s collection and how best to light them for online viewing, transformed his initial idea into a collection of fantastic visuals.
“Illumination can be used in both a literal and intellectual context,” said Tiffany LaBritt, Curator of Collections in a release about the new exhibit, which no longer needs to be virtual.
“This exhibition asks viewers of the art to explore and connect to the images in different ways beyond just seeing a pretty shell.”
Shadows of the objects tell one story. Back lighting revealed other aspects of the shells. Many viewers will likely be surprised to see the results, especially viewers who already may have similar shells in their own collections from personal visits to the beach.
This exhibit is on the museum’s second floor and is included with the price of admission.
It relates to the initial founding in 1947 of the museum, which featured items relating to the history of this area of Florida. The museum was first located on Bradenton’s Memorial Pier, where the manatee aquarium was added in 1949 for the arrival of the West Indian Manatee that would ultimately grow into the oldest manatee in captivity — the much loved Snooty, the pride of Manatee County.
The Bishop Planetarium was added in 1966 when the museum moved from the pier to its present location in downtown Bradenton. The larger exhibit space also provided room for dioramas that depicted the history of the area.
Shell and fossil displays are important draws where visitors often can find shells, fossils or even early arrowheads identical to their own special finds at area beaches.
Outdoor space provided room for a Spanish plaza in 1980 with a full-scale replica of the Spanish home of explorer Hernando DeSoto, a statue of the explorer and a 16th century chapel.
The outdoor space is continually used for changing a variety of programs relating to the history and science of the area.
The planetarium offers programs throughout the year relating to not only what we see in the sky above Florida throughout the year but also programs about other skies and the universe in general. (Gutted by fire in 2001, the planetarium was closed for some 4 years until funds and planning were completed to make it better than ever.)
Snooty had gained a larger home in 1993 when the Parker Manatee Aquarium (now the Parker Manatee Rehabilitation Habitat) was created with plenty of seating for visitors who would come to watch his antics in the pool, especially when being fed many heads of lettuce — his favorite meal.
The larger pool also offered space for rescued manatees recovering from boat-inflicted injuries or cold water. Those creatures may also have provided welcome company for Snooty.
In the wild, manatees eat sea grass and floating sea plants and prefer fresh water, yet often will spend time in salt or brackish water, in search of food. (It is illegal for individuals to feed manatees in the wild.)
This current show is more proof of why one needs to return to the Bishop regularly, and especially during this anniversary year.
Children and their families will enjoy the museum’s Mosaic Backyard Universe, where special events are held on many Saturdays throughout the year.
The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature (formerly the South Florida Museum) is at 201 W. 10th St., Bradenton, FL 34205. Visit BishopScience.org for hours, admission fees, special events and more or call 941-746-4131.
Currently, admission is $23.95 for adults 18-64; $21.95 for those 65 and over; $17.95 for those 12-17 and college students with ID; $14.95 for children 5-11, and $8.95 for children 2-4.
Children younger than 2 are admitted free with a paying adult. Admission is free for members of the Discovery Society, Florida teachers, active duty military with ID and members of “Museums4All.”
The museum will be closed on April 17.
